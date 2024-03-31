'Full statehood for Delhi,' Sunita Kejriwal reads out CM's message at INDIA's mega rally

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday read out his message from the lock-up at the mega INDIA alliance 'Loktantra Bachao' rally held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his role in the Delhi excise policy case.

Related Articles

At a massive rally to protest Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case, several leaders of the INDIA bloc including Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Mehbooba Mufti, Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi were present.

While reading out her husband's message, she promised full statehood for Delhi if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections. She said that the six guarantees of the INDIA bloc included good hospitals and education.

These also included no power cuts and 24x7 electricity, free electricity for poor across India, building government school in every area, setting up mohallah clinic and multispeciality hospitals in every village and giving farmers minimum support price (MSP) for their produce according to the Swaminathan Commission report.

"If you give the opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we'll build a great nation. If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfill six guarantees, including good hospitals and education. The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years; we will make Delhi full state if INDIA bloc comes to power," she said.

"Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband is getting lots of blessings," Sunita Kejriwal added.

Sunita Kejriwal further said that Kejriwal is fighting for the people of India, while adding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants him to resign.

"The BJP says that Arvind Kejriwal is in jail and he should resign. Do you think he should resign? Arvind Kejriwal is a lion, they can't keep him behind the bars for long. He lives in the hearts of crores of people," Sunita Kejriwal said while reading out her husband's letter from jail.

She further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put Kejriwal in jail. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal ji is a true patriot and honest person? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long," she said.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal met former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday. In their nearly 20-minute-long meeting, the two expressed a mutual resolve to fight it out.