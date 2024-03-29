Sunita Kejriwal trying to assume Delhi CM's post: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is preparing to assume her husband's post following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Hitting out at Sunita, Puri said: "She has isolated her colleagues. Madam is preparing to take over the post. Rabri Devi had also done the same in Bihar."

Since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Sunita Kejriwal has been addressing press conferences from the same chair from which her husband used to address the media.

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in ED custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

She also made her third video announcement on behalf of the AAP chief and requested everyone to join "Kejriwal ko aashirwad" campaign.

केजरीवाल जी को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए आप इस नम्बर पर WhatsApp करें - 8297324624 l Smt. @KejriwalSunita Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/eAbIiUgJO3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 29, 2024

Earlier, minister Anurag Thakur also said Sunita Kejriwal might just go ahead and become the next Delhi Chief Minister just like Rabri Devi did years ago in Bihar. He said: "When Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam, Rabdi Devi used to make announcements and later she caught hold of the chair gradually."

"AAP's MP, health minister, deputy CM, education minister and their MLC, everyone is in jail. Their CM and the Kingpin of the liquor scam is also in jail. They used to demand that Sonia Gandhi be taken into remand to get the truth out. He is so fond of his position as a CM that he is not able to leave it even while being jailed. Arvind Kejriwal is kattar be-imaan (completely dishonest)," Thakur said.

Sunita Kejriwal is a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, who served in the Income Tax (I-T) department for 22 years. She met Arvind Kejriwal during a training programme in Bhopal. Sunita is from a 1994 batch IRS officer, while Mr Kejriwal is a 1995-batch officer.