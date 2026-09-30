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'Fungal growth, cockroaches and house flies': FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence

'Fungal growth, cockroaches and house flies': FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence

According to FSSAI, inspectors observed "poor hygiene and sanitation conditions", including water stagnation, foul odour, filth, and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:53 PM IST
'Fungal growth, cockroaches and house flies': FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence'Cease all food business activities': FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence over violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality with immediate effect after an inspection found a series of food safety, hygiene, and infrastructure violations at its premises.

According to FSSAI, inspectors observed "poor hygiene and sanitation conditions", including water stagnation, foul odour, filth, and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.

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The inspection also found deteriorated food materials, including "fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts", along with rotten capsicums and blackened and degraded cooking oil.

Serious deficiencies were also found in the storage of food. FSSAI flagged inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian food, improper storage of meat, and condensation dripping onto food items inside cold storage units.

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The regulator said the premises had major infrastructure and pest-control deficiencies, including refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, plaster flaking, inadequate cold storage, and poor ventilation and lighting. Inspectors also found the "presence of cockroaches and house flies" at the premises.

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FSSAI said non-compliance was also observed in sanitation, record maintenance, and water testing. Around 74 kg/litres of non-compliant food articles were destroyed on-site following the inspection.

The food business operator received a "compliance score of only 30%" and was classified as "Non-compliance", according to FSSAI.

Following the findings, the regulator said the licence issued to Seven Seas Hospitality had been "suspended with immediate effect". The company has been directed to "cease all food business activities during the suspension period."

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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