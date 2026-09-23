Fake ghee, blood stains, rats, roaches: Mumbai FDA takes action against 5 eateries ahead of festive season

The FDA took action against Gurukripa Dairy Products in Malad East on September 21 after an inspection found what the department described as adulterated ghee being prepared at the premises.

According to the FDA, white and yellow ghee was being made by mixing refined sunflower oil, vanaspati and branded ghee. The product was allegedly being sold under the name 'Pooja Ghee.'

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The inspection also found rats and cockroaches on the premises.

The department seized around 2,464.05 kg of adulterated and misleadingly labelled ghee, refined sunflower oil and vanaspati. The estimated value of the seized goods was around Rs 15.15 lakh.

Two boiler machines and a khoya machine were also seized.

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Versova eatery found operating without a licence

The FDA also inspected Gufran Seek Corner in Versova and found that the establishment did not have a valid food licence/registration.

The department identified several deficiencies related to food safety, including drinking water testing, storage and segregation of food items, cleanliness of the premises and equipment, pest control, and medical examinations and records of food handlers.

On September 22, the establishment was ordered to stop operations immediately. It has been directed not to resume business until it obtains a valid licence and rectifies the deficiencies.

Gallops restaurant licence suspended

The licence of BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant in Mahalaxmi was also suspended with immediate effect following an FDA inspection.

The inspection found blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian food items inside the refrigerator. Torn and damaged packaging containing raw materials was also found.

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The FDA reported grease accumulation in the kitchen and damaged walls. The drainage system did not have adequate covering, while cockroaches and ants were found on the premises. Waterlogging was also reported.

The restaurant did not have records related to the annual medical examinations and vaccinations of food handlers, according to the department.

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Action against Dreamer Hospitality

An inspection of Dreamer Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. in Bandra West found violations of food hygiene and health-related regulations.

The FDA said further legal action is being taken against the establishment under the applicable rules.

Mirari licence suspended

The FDA also found violations of food safety provisions prescribed under 'Schedule 4' during an inspection of Mirari in Bandra West.

The administration has initiated legal action against the establishment and suspended its licence with immediate effect.

The department has appealed to consumers to report complaints related to food quality or adulteration.

Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1800222365. People can also file complaints on the Food & Drug Grievance Portal.