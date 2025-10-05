A measured yet hopeful reaction was shared by Wintrack Inc. founder Prawin Ganeshan after attending an inquiry conducted by the Ministry of Finance into his allegations against Chennai Customs. Ganeshan said he entered the process with “no expectations” but came away convinced that the government was serious about addressing systemic issues faced by entrepreneurs.

“I attended the inquiry with no expectations and a blank mind, thinking it would be a one-sided affair. After the first session, I realized the government and the Ministry of Finance are committed to resolving entrepreneurs’ issues and providing a long-term solution,” Ganeshan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

He added that the inquiry had given him renewed optimism, noting that concerns from multiple businesses had been heard, not just those of Wintrack Inc.

“Not only Wintrack Inc.'s grievances, but those from all others have been listened to, and the future looks promising with growth for all,” he said.

'No one will be spared'

In subsequent posts, Ganeshan acknowledged that the inquiry could lead to serious actions against anyone found guilty, including his own company if any fault was discovered.

“Enquiry may result in serious actions against anyone who committed mistakes, including us. No one will be spared,” he said, adding that Wintrack’s goods remain in bonded warehouses and others still await customs clearance.

Ganeshan further stated that the government had taken note of all public grievances shared online, expressing confidence that structural reforms were underway to improve transparency in import and export operations.

Advertisement

National outcry

The inquiry followed a viral video posted by Ganeshan that sparked widespread outrage over alleged corruption within Chennai Customs. He had claimed that officials demanded ₹1.5 lakh in bribes to clear minor shipments, forcing him to shut down Indian operations within 45 days. To support his claims, he publicly shared WhatsApp chats, payment receipts, and videos, which drew attention nationwide and reignited debate about bureaucratic corruption and India’s “babu culture.”

Ministry promises fair probe

Ganeshan said the Finance Ministry had appointed a senior official to conduct a fair, transparent inquiry, and that Wintrack had fully cooperated by providing evidence and testimonies.

“The Government has taken this issue seriously; necessary changes will be implemented to ease business,” he wrote, calling the process “transparent” and “encouraging.”

Advertisement

Officials are expected to submit their findings soon, as the case continues to fuel discussions on the ease of doing business in India, especially for startups and SMEs navigating customs systems.

Industry observers note that the Wintrack episode could serve as a test case for reform within India’s trade infrastructure. If concrete action follows, it could strengthen trust between the private sector and regulatory authorities — an area often clouded by red tape and corruption.

Ganeshan said he would continue to share updates on the case, expressing belief that “this time, good will happen for all” within the country’s import–export ecosystem.