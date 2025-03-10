‘Ganga was fit for bathing’: Centre cites CPCB report on Maha Kumbh water quality

The central government on Monday told Parliament that the water in the Ganga at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj was fit for bathing during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. Citing a new report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the government said key water quality indicators were within permissible limits for bathing.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, responding to a question from Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria and Congress MP K Sudhakaran, stated, “According to the CPCB report, the median values of pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and faecal coliform (FC) at all monitored locations were within the permissible limits for bathing.”

DO measures the amount of oxygen in water, BOD assesses the oxygen needed to break down organic matter, and FC indicates sewage contamination — key metrics for determining water quality.

However, earlier reports had raised concerns. In a February 3 submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the CPCB noted that water at several locations in Prayagraj did not meet the primary bathing water quality standard due to high faecal coliform levels.

In a subsequent report on February 28, the CPCB stated that statistical analysis confirmed the water quality during the Maha Kumbh was fit for bathing.

The report explained that due to "variability of data" from samples collected at different times and locations, individual readings did not fully reflect the "overall river water quality throughout the river stretch."

The CPCB carried out water quality monitoring at seven locations from January 12, covering key bathing days, and later expanded it to 10 locations with twice - daily testing from February 21. The monitoring included data from 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and seven geosynthetic dewatering tubes (geo-tubes) used for filtration.

The Uttar Pradesh government installed 10 STPs to treat wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental standards before discharge into the Ganga.

Additionally, seven geo-tubes were deployed to manage wastewater from 21 untapped drains. Three prefabricated temporary STPs, each with a capacity of 500 kilolitres per day (KLD), and three faecal sludge treatment plants with a total capacity of 200 KLD were installed in the mela area. The UP Jal Nigam used advanced oxidation techniques to prevent untreated water from entering the river. Authorities also set up sufficient toilets, urinals, and dustbins to manage waste.

The CPCB report comes amid renewed criticism of river pollution. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently questioned the cleanliness of the Ganga, claiming that none of India’s rivers were clean. Speaking at his party’s 19th foundation day event in Pune, he said, “I have seen several videos on social media about the state of the Ganga. I saw some people scratching and washing their bodies in the river.”

He added, “None of the rivers in India were clean. I have been hearing claims that ‘Ganga will be cleaned soon’ since Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Now is the time to come out of this myth.”

Maharashtra BJP leader and minister Girish Mahajan defended the Maha Kumbh’s organisation, asserting that it follows religious scriptures and scientific planning. “It is the faith of lakhs of people, which may cause some change in the quality of the water,” he added.

