From ₹1 to ₹20: How 50,000 coins transformed a Ganesh idol into Raipur’s festive attraction

According to details shared in the video, coins of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 denominations have been used to decorate the idol. The arrangement has been planned to create distinct patterns on the crown, face, ears, clothing and body of Lord Ganesha.

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The crown features ₹10 and ₹20 coins, while ₹5 coins have been used for the eyes and ears. The body incorporates ₹1 and ₹2 coins, and the dhoti has also been decorated with ₹1 coins.

According to the organisers, the idol took around 15 days to complete. Each coin was placed carefully to ensure that the decorative patterns remained visible and symmetrical.

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Images of the unique Ganesh idol

Chhattisgarh | Idol of Lord Ganesha studded with more than 50,000 coins, with face values of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20, installed at Devpuri in Raipur pic.twitter.com/PHb0dgcpg7 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

53rd year of pandal celebrations

The coin-themed idol is part of the 53rd year of the Shiv Shakti Yuva Samiti’s pandal celebrations. Organisers said the theme was chosen to present Lord Ganesha in a distinctive form while adding a creative element to the city’s festive decorations.

The installation has also added to the variety of Ganesh idols and themed pandals being displayed across Raipur this year. The video showed visitors closely examining the idol and admiring the detailed craftsmanship.