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From ₹1 to ₹20: How 50,000 coins transformed a Ganesh idol into Raipur’s festive attraction

From ₹1 to ₹20: How 50,000 coins transformed a Ganesh idol into Raipur’s festive attraction

According to the organisers, each coin was placed carefully to ensure that the decorative patterns remained visible and symmetrical.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:57 PM IST
From ₹1 to ₹20: How 50,000 coins transformed a Ganesh idol into Raipur’s festive attractionRaipur’s ‘Sikke Wale Ganesh’ Idol Made With 50,000 Coins

A unique Ganesh idol made with 50,000 real coins has become a major attraction in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The idol, popularly known as ‘Sikke Wale Ganesh’, has been installed by the Shiv Shakti Yuva Samiti at Bajrang Chowk.

The unusual decoration has drawn visitors from across the city, with devotees and curious onlookers gathering to see the intricate coinwork. From a distance, the idol appears to have a golden and silver finish. However, a closer look reveals thousands of Indian currency coins arranged across different parts of the sculpture.

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According to details shared in the video, coins of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 denominations have been used to decorate the idol. The arrangement has been planned to create distinct patterns on the crown, face, ears, clothing and body of Lord Ganesha.

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The crown features ₹10 and ₹20 coins, while ₹5 coins have been used for the eyes and ears. The body incorporates ₹1 and ₹2 coins, and the dhoti has also been decorated with ₹1 coins.

According to the organisers, the idol took around 15 days to complete. Each coin was placed carefully to ensure that the decorative patterns remained visible and symmetrical.

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Images of the unique Ganesh idol

53rd year of pandal celebrations

The coin-themed idol is part of the 53rd year of the Shiv Shakti Yuva Samiti’s pandal celebrations. Organisers said the theme was chosen to present Lord Ganesha in a distinctive form while adding a creative element to the city’s festive decorations.

The installation has also added to the variety of Ganesh idols and themed pandals being displayed across Raipur this year. The video showed visitors closely examining the idol and admiring the detailed craftsmanship.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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