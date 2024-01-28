'Garbage goes back to dustbin': Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya targets Nitish Kumar as he dumps RJD

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, took a dig at Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, who recently resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Acharya's remark, 'garbage has gone into the dustbin', was posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

She referred to Kumar's resignation from the Mahagathbandhan and the Opposition bloc INDIA, stating that 'things were not working well' for him. "Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group," Acharya said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

The RJD maintained that Acharya's comments were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Kumar. Screenshots of Acharya's deleted posts, which included a statement about 'those who are ideologically adrift claim to be the champions of socialism', were widely circulated on social media, and were seen as an indirect attack on Kumar, who had criticised 'dynasty politics'.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took aim at Nitish Kumar for breaking ties with the RJD and said: "When Nitish Kumar was with us, he used to say that so much work is being done. Have you ever seen Nitish Kumar distributing appointment letters before? It was us who made him distribute appointment letters, and later the central government also followed us. We extend our congratulations to the BJP."

Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister today, with Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the Deputy Chief Ministers. Other ministers who will take the oath today are Dr Prem Kumar, Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Sumit Singh.

As of today, the BJP has 78 MLAs whereas the JDU has 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has 4 legislators, taking the total number of seats to 127. This is five seats more than the required number to form the government.

On the opposition side, the RJD has 79 MLAs, the Congress has 19 and the Left parties have 16 along with one Independent candidate. With this, the Opposition camp has a total 116 seats, six seats less than the required number to form the government.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has one MLA, has neither pledged its support to the government nor to the opposition.

