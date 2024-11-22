'Gasping for clean air': Rahul Gandhi sounds major alarm over rising pollution in Delhi, demands action from govt

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has sounded the alarm over escalating air pollution in northern India, calling it a national emergency that demands immediate and unified action rather than political squabbling. In a post on X, Gandhi characterised the crisis as a public health disaster, an environmental calamity, and an economic blow that disproportionately affects the vulnerable, especially children and the elderly.

“Air pollution in North India is a national emergency—a public health crisis stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster ruining countless lives,” he wrote, sharing a video of his interaction with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha.

Air pollution in North India is a national emergency—a public health crisis that is stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 22, 2024

The Congress leader underscored how the toxic air has deepened inequalities, forcing the underprivileged to bear the brunt of its impacts, while also tarnishing India’s image globally and discouraging tourism. "Families are gasping for clean air, children are falling sick, and millions of lives are being cut short," he added, emphasising the multi-faceted implications of air pollution.

Gandhi proposed a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving governments, corporations, environmental experts, and citizens to tackle the crisis. He criticised political blame games, urging instead for a **decisive national strategy**. “The cloud of pollution covers hundreds of kilometres. Cleaning it up will require major changes and decisive action,” he said.

As Parliament prepares for its Winter Session, Gandhi reminded lawmakers of their accountability, noting that even the discomfort of "irritated eyes and sore throats" would serve as a grim reminder of the severity of the situation. He called on Members of Parliament to initiate a robust dialogue to develop lasting solutions.

Air quality crisis in Delhi

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring regions, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, has plummeted to hazardous levels in recent weeks. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the "severe" category for five consecutive days beginning November 16. Similar streaks were recorded in December 2021 and November 2020, with the worst instances in 2016 and 2017, spanning up to seven days.

The alarming situation has triggered Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi, introducing stringent measures such as bans on construction activities, closure of schools, and restrictions on vehicular movement. These measures aim to mitigate the crisis, though long-term strategies remain critical to reversing the trajectory of pollution in the region.

Gandhi’s impassioned appeal highlights the urgent need for a cohesive and sustained response to one of India’s gravest environmental and public health challenges.