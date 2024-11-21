scorecardresearch
Business Today
'How much money did it involve?': Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenges Rahul Gandhi over Adani's US indictment, points to alleged corruption in Opposition ranks

Former minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has issued a rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to industrialist Gautam Adani.

Former minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has issued a rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to industrialist Gautam Adani. Addressing a controversy stemming from a recent indictment in the United States involving alleged corruption and financial misrepresentation by a renewable energy company under the Adani Group, Chandrasekhar redirected the focus toward opposition-ruled state governments and coalition partners.

Chandrasekhar, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged that while the accusations against Adani require clarification and legal scrutiny, the broader implications point to alleged bribery involving state governments led by the Congress, DMK, BJD, and YSR Congress. "This alleged corruption by his party and his partner parties is what Rahul Gandhi should explain—how much money did it involve, if any? How much did he get, if he did get any?" the minister queried.

US Indictment and Allegations Against Adani

The controversy erupted after the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that an Indian renewable energy company, identified as part of Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, engaged in bribery and fraud. According to court filings, the company concealed its activities by falsifying statements to Indian stock exchanges and financial institutions. While Gautam Adani served as the company's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, his nephew Sagar Adani has held the position of Executive Director since 2018.

These revelations reignited opposition attacks on the ruling BJP, with Rahul Gandhi demanding the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani. Gandhi accused the Modi government of shielding Adani despite the latter's alleged involvement in multiple financial irregularities, including the latest $2,000 crore scam, as per Gandhi's claims. 

A Counterattack from the BJP

Chandrasekhar's response sought to shift the spotlight onto the Congress and its allies. He cited the U.S. indictment to underscore the alleged involvement of opposition-ruled states in corrupt practices. Chandrasekhar's comments reflect the BJP's consistent counter-strategy to frame the opposition as complicit in similar allegations they raise against the government.

"The merits of the indictment against Adani are for them to clarify and defend," Chandrasekhar said. "But the documents indicate a pattern of bribery implicating Congress-led and allied state governments. Rahul Gandhi owes the public an explanation about these allegations."

He further, in another subsequent tweet, argued that Gandhi's demand that the Indian government should arrest Gautam Adani immediately, is without merit.

"So @RahulGandhi wants a businessman arrested, on basis of an indictment seeking a trial by a US Distt Attorney. A little bit of schooling for the constitution waver is in order," he wrote.

Soon after the indictment came to light, Adani issued a public statement calling the allegations 'baseless' and 'without merit.'

A Growing Political Storm

The allegations against Adani and the BJP’s counterattack come at a politically charged moment, with both sides vying to shape the narrative. While Gandhi has frequently accused the Modi government of favouritism toward Adani, Chandrasekhar's remarks aim to turn the conversation toward opposition parties' governance practices.

As the allegations against Adani undergo legal scrutiny, the political battle over their implications for India's governance and transparency continues to intensify, further polarising the nation's discourse.

Published on: Nov 21, 2024, 4:15 PM IST
