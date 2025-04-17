Gauri Khan's Torii denies serving fake paneer after viral iodine test video sparks controversy

Gauri Khan’s Mumbai restaurant Torii has responded to claims of using adulterated ingredients after a viral video showed their paneer turning black when tested with iodine — a reaction some believe indicates the presence of starch or synthetic substitutes.

The controversy began when YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva visited several celebrity-owned eateries, including Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, and Bobby Deol’s Someplace Else, conducting an iodine tincture test to check for starch in paneer. While all other restaurants passed the test, paneer at Torii turned dark, prompting Sachdeva to exclaim, “Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha. Ye dekh ke mere toh hosh udd gaye the.”

As the clip went viral, Torii clarified the situation in the comments section: “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

In a formal statement, the restaurant added: “We are utterly surprised at the news of ‘fake paneer’ being served at Torii. From sourcing our produce to the food being served on the plate to our patrons, there are quality checks at every step. Our commitment to excellence in the food we serve remains unwavered.”

Case of fake paneer

Earlier, a post on the social media platform, X, claimed that fast food chains like KFC, Burger King and McDonalds are using fake paneer in their food products. In the post, the X user shared two videos exposing fake paneer with the Iodine tincture test.

McDonald’s India later verified that the paneer utilized in their products is entirely dairy-based and produced from genuine milk.

“There have been misleading videos circulating, falsely claiming that our paneer is not real. We would like to reiterate that the paneer used in our products is 100% dairy-based and made of real milk, sourced from FSSAI-licensed, globally recognized, and approved suppliers who adhere to the highest food quality and safety standards and serve us real food at all times."

It added: "Most testing protocols are designed for raw ingredients and not finished products. In the case of our Paneer Patty, any starch present comes from the coating process and is solely on the surface of the patty. Visit our blog for more information and to know the results of iodine test on our raw paneer.”

According to news reports and experts, counterfeit paneer is typically made from a combination of starch, vegetable fats, or synthetic milk solids to mimic the appearance of authentic, creamy, milk-based paneer. While it is more cost-effective to produce, fake paneer lacks the nutritional benefits of genuine paneer and may contain potentially harmful additives.

Many experts claim the iodine tincture test is a reliable method that can help identify adulterated paneer by causing it to turn blue-black in the presence of starch, serving as a clear indicator of tampering when examining raw paneer.

However, many nutritionists feel that just the iodine test might not be enough.

Nutrition expert Dr Kiran Soni from Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida, told Hindustan Times that the iodine tincture test detects starch — not necessarily the authenticity of paneer. “Some commercial paneer may include starch to improve texture or weight. Also, if paneer is coated in batter before frying, residual starch can influence test results,” she said.