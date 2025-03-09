Shah Rukh Khan wins tax case: How foreign income is taxed in India, understanding Form 67

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan secured a significant victory as the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled in his favor, setting aside reassessment proceedings for the 2011-12 financial year. Tax experts say the ruling reinforces protections for Indian taxpayers with overseas earnings, affirming that tax authorities cannot initiate reassessments arbitrarily without valid grounds.
Understanding foreign tax credit
A foreign tax credit (FTC) allows taxpayers to offset income tax paid in another country against their Indian tax liability. As per tax treaties, individuals must submit Form 67 with their income tax return (ITR) by the due date to claim this benefit.
Income Tax Rule 128
This rule governs the FTC mechanism, ensuring that Indian residents can claim a tax credit for foreign taxes paid. The key provisions include:
To claim FTC, taxpayers must submit supporting documents, including income statements and proof of foreign tax payments, before the end of the relevant assessment year.
Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) & Residential Status
To claim tax treaty benefits, non-residents must obtain a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) from their home country. Additionally, an individual’s residential status in India determines how their global income is taxed.
A person is classified as a resident Indian if they meet either of these conditions:
A Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) is taxed on global income if they meet additional conditions related to income receipt or accrual in India.
How to file Form 67 for foreign tax credit
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has outlined the procedure for filing Form 67, which is mandatory for claiming FTC. It must be filed online before submitting the ITR. A Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or Electronic Verification Code (EVC) is required.
The form consists of four sections:
Steps to file Form 67 online
Documents required for FTC claims
To ensure a smooth claim process, taxpayers should maintain:
With the ITAT ruling in favor of Shah Rukh Khan, the case highlights the importance of proper tax filings and strengthens legal safeguards for Indians earning abroad.
