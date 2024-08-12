'George Soros is main investor in Hindenburg, what does Congress want?': BJP's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for relying on US short-seller Hindenburg's latest charges against Sebi, saying the party is conspiring with foreign forces to destablise India's economy. In a press conference, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Hindenburg's latest report was released on Saturday. "They (the opposition) raised this issue aggressively on Sunday so that the Indian stock market can take a hit," he said.

The US short-seller has alleged that Sebi did not investigate Adani Group as its chairperson Madhabi Puru Buch had offshore investments in funds linked to the Indian conglomerate. The Adani Group, Sebi, and Buch issued separate statements, rejecting the charges.

The Congress has demanded a probe by the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) into the latest charges by Hindenburg. However, Prasad said that when Hindenburg came out with its first report in January last year, a legal process was followed. "Rahul Gandhi who talks about JPC should have taken part in the legal process," he said.

"SEBI has sent a notice to Hindenburg but instead of responding to the notice, Hindenburg is making baseless allegations," the BJP leader said, adding that the market regulator and its chairperson have given proper reply.

Suggesting a foreign conspiracy to derail India's economic growth, the former union minister said that George Soros, infamous for changing regimes, was the main investor in Hindenburg. "I want to ask Congress - what does it want?" he asked. Prasad also recalled that Soros, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said that the Modi government must be removed as democracy was in danger.

"Whose investment is there in Hindenburg? Do you know this gentleman George Soros who regularly runs propaganda against India? He is the main investor there (in Hindenburg)."

"In their pathological hatred against Narendra Modi, the Congress Party today has developed hatred against India itself. If India's stock market gets disturbed, will the small investors be troubled or not?" the BJP leader said. "Now, they are demanding a JPC probe in the matter. They want India's stock market to crash. They don't want small investors to thrive."

"In the politics of the Congress party, there is one toolkit politics, the other is chit politics. If chits are found in the exam, action is taken. But what should be done about the chits that the Congress party and its leaders get?... They want to crash the entire stock market, stop the capital investment of small investors, and ensure that there should be no economic investment in India," Prasad said.