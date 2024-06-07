'Get the post of the Speaker': Aaditya Thackeray's advice to BJP allies -- JD (U), TDP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday advised National Democratic Alliance allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janta Dal United (JDU), that they should get the post of the Speaker as the BJP heads to form the government at the Centre.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Thackeray alleged that BJP tends to forget its promises after forming the government. "A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the BJP in the newly remembered NDA. Get the post of the Speaker," he said.

Thackeray also indirectly referred to the splits engineered in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Having experienced the tactics of the BJP, the minute they form government with you, they will break the promises and try to break your parties too. You'll have experienced it earlier," he said, tagging the accounts of the TDP and JDU on 'X'.

The NDA has 293 seats, of which the BJP has bagged 240. With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party's 16 in the alliance.

Earlier it was reported that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has asked for the Speaker post in the Lok Sabha. As per a report in the Economic Times, TDP sources said Naidu wants the Speaker's post as it is aware of the importance of the Speaker in the House. If the government is facing a tight no-confidence motion on the floor of the House, the Speaker has the power to look for a favourable solution.

The speaker's authority stems from the Constitution, Lok Sabha's procedural rules, and unwritten traditions. As Lok Sabha's leader, the speaker upholds order and decorum, safeguarding members' rights and the House's integrity. The Speaker holds the authority to determine which member may address Parliament and what questions are permissible for discussion. Furthermore, it is within the Speaker’s discretion to accept or reject any legislation proposed by the government as a money bill.

In 1998, when Naidu extended his support to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA government, he did not seek a position in the Cabinet. Instead, he put forth GMC Balayogi as his nominee for the Speaker's post. The TDP, a constant ally of the BJP, played an instrumental role in forming the first NDA government between 1999 and 2004. Bala Yogi was the speaker of the Lok Sabha between 1999 and 2002 until he was killed in a helicopter accident.

