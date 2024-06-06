scorecardresearch
Business Today
BJP may not compromise on Home, Defence, MEA, Finance, likely to offer aviation to TDP

BJP may not compromise on Home, Defence, MEA, Finance, likely to offer aviation to TDP

The BJP may also offer civil aviation and steel to the TDP, which is asking for 5-6 portfolios along with MoS Finance. The Shiv Sena, which has 7 MPs, may be given heavy industries. 

PM Modi in NDA meeting along with Naidu and Nitish PM Modi in NDA meeting along with Naidu and Nitish

(More details awaited)

 

Published on: Jun 06, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
