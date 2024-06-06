BJP may not compromise on Home, Defence, MEA, Finance, likely to offer aviation to TDP

The BJP has drawn lines for the allies, demanding plum portfolios in the NDA 3.0. The saffron party will not compromise with Home, Defence, Finance, MEA, and Speaker's post, sources told India Today on Wednesday. The BJP, however, may offer the Deputy Speaker's post to the TDP, the largest ally in the NDA.
The BJP may also offer civil aviation and steel to the TDP, which is asking for 5-6 portfolios along with MoS Finance. The Shiv Sena, which has 7 MPs, may be given heavy industries.
(More details awaited)
