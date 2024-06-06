News India BJP may not compromise on Home, Defence, MEA, Finance, likely to offer aviation to TDP Feedback

BJP may not compromise on Home, Defence, MEA, Finance, likely to offer aviation to TDP

The BJP may also offer civil aviation and steel to the TDP, which is asking for 5-6 portfolios along with MoS Finance. The Shiv Sena, which has 7 MPs, may be given heavy industries.

PM Modi in NDA meeting along with Naidu and Nitish