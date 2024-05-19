'Get your bail cancelled, go back to jail': JP Nadda fires back at Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's National President JP Nadda on Sunday hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the AAP's protest outside the saffron party's headquarters. Nadda said if Kejriwal wanted to be arrested, he should get his bail cancelled and go back to jail. Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail and will have to surrender on June 2.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal today sat on a protest outside the BJP's office against the arrest of its party leaders such as his PA Bibhav Kumar, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP has planned to arrest Raghav Chaddha and Saurabh Bhardwaj in the liquor policy case. He brought all the top leaders and challenged the saffron party to arrest them.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Nadda said: "We need to understand Kejriwal. The way he has played politics. His dual characters have come out in the open. His credibility among the people of Delhi and the country has gone down...it is negative. Nobody trusts him. He wants to divert issues and save himself. Why has not he spoken on Swati? His personal secretary's name came in the case and the chief minister, who became the champion of the Nirbhaya case, did not speak even one word. This shows his moral character."

The BJP chief further said that Kejriwal is frustrated. "He came out on special treatment, but people did not take him seriously. Now he wants some attention, and that is why he planned to protest against the BJP. Aap ko arrest hone ka shauk hai, bail cancel karao jao...aap ka waise bhi June 1 ka intezaar ho hi raha hai (you want to be arrested, get your bail cancelled, and go back to jail)," Nadda said while speaking to India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal.

Kejriwal on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail. "They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another. Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," he said.

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, the chief minister said. "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail."