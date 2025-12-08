Global Humane Society honours Anant Ambani for leadership in wildlife conservation

Anant Ambani, founder of the wildlife conservation initiative Vantara, has been awarded the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare by the Global Humane Society, making him the youngest and the first Asian recipient of the prestigious honour .

The award was presented in Washington, DC, at an international gathering of conservation leaders. The Global Humane Society — international arm of the American Humane Society, the oldest national humane organisation in the United States — said the recognition celebrates individuals whose lifetime work has created transformative global impact for animals and people .

The organisation cited Ambani’s “visionary leadership” in establishing Vantara, which has “redefined what is possible in large-scale rescue, rehabilitation and species preservation” through science-led and evidence-based welfare programmes. The centre integrates ex situ care with in situ protection, focusing on threatened species, population restoration and long-term ecological recovery .

Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society, said Vantara's Global Humane Certified distinction reflects a “profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope”. She added that the mission and scale behind Vantara “have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like” .

Accepting the honour, Ambani said the recognition reaffirms the principle of sarva bhuta hita — the wellbeing of all beings. “Animals teach us balance, humility and trust,” he said, adding that Vantara’s purpose is to give every life dignity and care. “Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today” .

The Global Humanitarian Award has previously been awarded to only a select group of notable personalities, including Hollywood icons such as Shirley MacLaine, John Wayne and Betty White, and political leaders such as US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, highlighting the significance of Ambani’s induction into this lineage .

Founded in 1877, the American Humane Society certifies the humane treatment of over one billion animals globally each year and has led major advances in animal welfare for nearly 150 years. Its Global Humane Certified™ programs are among the most rigorous standards for evaluating welfare indicators across nutrition, veterinary care, enrichment, safety and species-specific needs .

The award ceremony was attended by leading global conservation figures, including Dr. Jon Paul Rodríguez, former Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission; representatives from major zoos; and Indian wildlife experts such as Dr. Neelam Khaire, Dr. V.B. Prakash and Dr. K.K. Sarma.