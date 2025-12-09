Goa fire: Flagship outlet of Luthra brothers, Romeo Lane Vagator, to be demolished

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directed the district administration to demolish the flagship outlet of Luthra brothers, Romeo Lane Vagator, after the fire at the Arpora nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane that claimed the lives of 25 people. Senior officials have also confirmed that a Blue Corner Notice has been issued to trace Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled the country five hours after the fateful incident.

A lookout notice has been pasted at their residence in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, and a police team also visited their home.

The Goa government has decided to demolish all clubs and cafes run by the Luthra brothers across Vagator and other coastal pockets. Panchayats are expected to issue fresh notices too.

The demolition order came after it came to light that another of Luthra brothers’ establishment was built illegally on government land and had no fire safety clearances, structural permissions or environmental approvals. The structure even stood precariously, close to the tide, with waves reaching its loft.

The illegal Vagator establishment operated for years despite numerous complaints filed with various authorities, including the police, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, the Pollution Control Board, and the Town and Country Planning office. However, no significant action was taken against it during this period.

Local activist Ravi Harmalkar, who repeatedly alerted officials about the risks posed by the establishment, reportedly faced threats from the Luthra brothers. Frustrated by the lack of response, Harmalkar approached the Bombay High Court (Goa Bench), which ordered the demolition of the illegal structure. Only partial demolition was carried out, allowing the club to continue operating in a makeshift form.