Goa nightclub fire: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra flew to Thailand soon after deadly blaze that killed 25

Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav, the Delhi businessmen who own the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, left the country just hours after a fire at the club killed 25 people late on Saturday. Goa Police said on Monday that the brothers flew from Delhi to Phuket on IndiGo flight 6E 1073 at 5:30 am on December 7.The fire was first detected at 12:04 am, as reported by Hindustan Times.

A police team went to their home in Delhi on Monday but did not find them there. A look-out notice was already issued by the Bureau of Immigration on Sunday evening. Goa Police PRO DSP Nilesh Rane said their early morning departure seemed like they were trying to avoid investigation. The police have asked the CBI’s Interpol division for help to track them.

The state government is now focusing on those who allowed the club to operate without following safety rules. Officials said they are taking immediate steps to stop such incidents from happening again.

A special police team has gone to Delhi to find the Luthra brothers after an FIR was registered against them. So far, five people have been arrested, including the club’s chief general manager and operations manager, as the investigation expands.

In a statement, Saurabh Luthra said, “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked Chief Secretary V Candavelou and Director General of Police Alok Kumar to find and take action against government officials who allowed the club to run despite safety violations. Most people died from suffocation, trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen.

Authorities said the nightclub did not have a fire department permit. CM Sawant said the club had not followed fire safety rules.

Police arrested chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, and operations manager Bharat Singh from Delhi. A beach shack and another club linked to Romeo Lane have also been closed.

The crackdown came after reports that the nightclub was running with incomplete documents and licenses were given without proper checks. Officials are now checking how the business got approvals without following fire safety rules.

Enforcement agencies are also investigating all Romeo Lane establishments to look for similar violations. The investigation may lead to a review of licensing and inspection procedures in Goa’s hospitality sector.