Coastal comeback: Goa records 10.5% growth in tourist arrivals in Q1

Goa Tourism has reported a 10.5% year-on-year growth in tourist arrivals for Q1 2025, clocking 28,51,554 visitors — up from 25,80,155 in Q1 last year — signaling a turnaround after months of criticism over high costs and monopolistic practices in the local travel sector.

The spike in footfall comes months after reports claimed foreign tourists were giving Goa a miss. Concerns over value-for-money, accessibility, and unfair pricing had cast doubts over Goa's appeal, especially among repeat international visitors.

Tourism officials attribute the renewed momentum to a multi-pronged strategy focused on improved air connectivity, targeted global promotions, and year-round product diversification. "Our Q1 success is not accidental — it is a result of deep partnerships, strategic planning, and consistent market outreach,” said Rohan A Khaunte, Minister for Tourism. "Even as we stay alert to emerging dynamics, our goal remains clear — to make Goa a future-ready destination built on sustainability, connectivity, and meaningful visitor experiences."

Expanded Connectivity and Global Push

New air routes have played a key role in the surge. Air India Express now connects Goa directly to Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, building on its Dubai route. These gains follow sustained engagement with Gulf carriers and transit hubs, despite bilateral constraints that the state continues to navigate with the Centre.

At the international level, Goa Tourism ramped up presence at major trade shows such as WTM London, ITB Asia (Singapore), and the Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai. At WTM, it joined the Chalo India Global Diaspora Initiative, encouraging Indian-origin travelers to bring foreign visitors — a move aligned with Goa's strategy to attract high-value, culturally aware tourists.

Beyond the Beach: Goa's Year-Round Bet

With the beach tag no longer enough, Goa is diversifying. New offerings like the Ekadasha Teertha spiritual circuit, hinterland trails, Ayurveda retreats, and monsoon village experiences are gaining traction, particularly in Middle Eastern markets. Events such as Deep Parv, Chikhal Kalo, Festavista, and Spirit of Goa have also drawn experiential tourists and strengthened local engagement.

Inclusive Tourism and Policy Shifts

Newer policies aim to ensure broader participation in the tourism economy. The Homestay Policy, incentives for women-led tourism ventures, and inclusion of village-based tourism models are part of the state’s effort to decentralize gains and bring informal operators into the formal ecosystem.