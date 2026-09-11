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BRICS Summit 2026: Will Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit deliver in Delhi? Delhi Traffic Police clarifies

BRICS Summit 2026: Will Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit deliver in Delhi? Delhi Traffic Police clarifies

People ordering food, medicines, groceries or other items during the summit should keep in mind that service availability can depend on the location

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:13 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Will Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit deliver in Delhi? Delhi Traffic Police clarifiesSwiggy, Zomato, Blinkit services to continue, But restrictions apply

With Delhi gearing up for the BRICS Summit 2026, residents may be wondering whether popular delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit will continue to operate during the event.

The answer is yes: delivery services can operate in general areas, according to the Delhi Traffic Police’s official BRICS Summit 2026 Traffic FAQs.

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READ THIS: Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

Delivery services can continue

According to the Delhi Traffic Police FAQ, services such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit can operate in general areas during the summit.

This means there is no blanket restriction on delivery services across Delhi because of the BRICS event.

What happens in restricted areas?

The situation is different in controlled and restricted areas. The Delhi Traffic Police says delivery movement in these zones will be governed by the restrictions imposed during the summit.

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As a result, delivery riders may not have unrestricted access to every road or location covered by the traffic arrangements.

ALSO READ: 18th BRICS Summit 2026: Check full schedule of leaders’ meetings, key sessions at Bharat Mandapam

What should customers know?

People ordering food, medicines, groceries or other items during the summit should keep in mind that service availability can depend on the location.

If an address falls within a controlled area, the delivery may be affected by the restrictions applicable there. Customers in other parts of Delhi can continue using delivery platforms normally, subject to regular operational conditions.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 5:35 AM IST
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