BRICS Summit 2026: Will Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit deliver in Delhi? Delhi Traffic Police clarifies

READ THIS: Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

Delivery services can continue

According to the Delhi Traffic Police FAQ, services such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit can operate in general areas during the summit.

This means there is no blanket restriction on delivery services across Delhi because of the BRICS event.

🌍 BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | 11–13 SEPTEMBER

We know. Restrictions may cause some inconvenience.

We understand. Your journey matters.

🚦 Know the Controlled Areas, Diversions & Alternate Routes.

🔗 Traffic Advisory: [https://t.co/Io2guqQDVX]

❓ Have a doubt? Check our FAQs.

💬 Still… pic.twitter.com/afPhJLIU3J — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 10, 2026

What happens in restricted areas?

The situation is different in controlled and restricted areas. The Delhi Traffic Police says delivery movement in these zones will be governed by the restrictions imposed during the summit.

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As a result, delivery riders may not have unrestricted access to every road or location covered by the traffic arrangements.

ALSO READ: 18th BRICS Summit 2026: Check full schedule of leaders’ meetings, key sessions at Bharat Mandapam

What should customers know?

People ordering food, medicines, groceries or other items during the summit should keep in mind that service availability can depend on the location.

If an address falls within a controlled area, the delivery may be affected by the restrictions applicable there. Customers in other parts of Delhi can continue using delivery platforms normally, subject to regular operational conditions.