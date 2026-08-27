Gold worth a smile? Man caught with 82g capsules hidden in his mouth at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral

The incident unfolded at around 7:30 am in the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal 1, where the traveler was undergoing a pre-emigration security check for a flight to Ghaziabad. According to CISF officials, the passenger — identified as Mohd Siraj, an Indian national — had landed in Bengaluru from Dubai at 4:17 am and was scheduled to fly out at 9:20 am.

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VIDEO | Bengaluru: In an unusual method of concealment, CISF personnel detected two capsules containing suspected gold, weighing approximately 82 grams, concealed inside the mouth of a passenger during security screening at about 7:30 AM on August 26, 2026, at the Security Hold… pic.twitter.com/Jm59a23j5i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

Sub-inspector Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted at the screening point, noticed that Siraj was not responding appropriately during the process and suspected possible concealment. "During routine passenger security screening, CISF personnel noticed that the passenger was behaving suspiciously and was not responding appropriately during the screening process," a CISF officer said. When questioned, the capsules reportedly popped out of his mouth.

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Gold recovered

During the detailed examination, security officers recovered two yellow-metal capsules weighing approximately 82 grams — around 40 grams each — hidden inside the passenger's oral cavity. A source explained the unusual modus operandi: "The passenger thought the body scanner would not go over his shoulder and it would be best to place them in his mouth during screening."

The recovered metal has been sent for a purity check, and officials said its exact nature and value have not yet been established.

Investigation underway

The passenger was subsequently handed over to airport police for further investigation. The case highlights an increasingly creative approach to gold smuggling at Indian airports, where authorities have stopped attempts to hide in shoes, body cavities and clothing in recent months.Officials said a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

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