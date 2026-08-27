Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Gold worth a smile? Man caught with 82g capsules hidden in his mouth at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral

Gold worth a smile? Man caught with 82g capsules hidden in his mouth at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral

The incident unfolded at around 7:30 am in the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal 1, where the traveler was undergoing a pre-emigration security check for a flight to Ghaziabad.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:34 PM IST
Gold worth a smile? Man caught with 82g capsules hidden in his mouth at Bengaluru airport, video goes viralGold capsules recovered from a passenger’s mouth at Bengaluru airport.

In a bizarre smuggling attempt, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru caught an Indian passenger carrying two gold capsules concealed inside his mouth on Wednesday, August 26.

How the passenger was caught

The incident unfolded at around 7:30 am in the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal 1, where the traveler was undergoing a pre-emigration security check for a flight to Ghaziabad. According to CISF officials, the passenger — identified as Mohd Siraj, an Indian national — had landed in Bengaluru from Dubai at 4:17 am and was scheduled to fly out at 9:20 am.

Advertisement

Sub-inspector Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted at the screening point, noticed that Siraj was not responding appropriately during the process and suspected possible concealment. "During routine passenger security screening, CISF personnel noticed that the passenger was behaving suspiciously and was not responding appropriately during the screening process," a CISF officer said. When questioned, the capsules reportedly popped out of his mouth.

ALSO READ: Mystery on a Dubai flight: Who hid ₹4.27 crore gold inside an IndiGo plane?

Advertisement

Gold recovered

During the detailed examination, security officers recovered two yellow-metal capsules weighing approximately 82 grams — around 40 grams each — hidden inside the passenger's oral cavity. A source explained the unusual modus operandi: "The passenger thought the body scanner would not go over his shoulder and it would be best to place them in his mouth during screening."

The recovered metal has been sent for a purity check, and officials said its exact nature and value have not yet been established.

Investigation underway

The passenger was subsequently handed over to airport police for further investigation. The case highlights an increasingly creative approach to gold smuggling at Indian airports, where authorities have stopped attempts to hide in shoes, body cavities and clothing in recent months.Officials said a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: This 'worn gear' package hid gold worth ₹21.4 crore: Here's how smuggling racket worked

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more