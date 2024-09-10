Govt changes toll collection rules: Pay as per distance you cover, no charges up to 20 kms on a toll road

The Indian government has announced new rules that will change how drivers pay tolls on national highways. Under the updated system, which utilises a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for tracking, users of mechanical vehicles—excluding those with a National Permit—will be able to travel up to 20 kilometres without incurring any charges.

The new regulations state that drivers, owners, or individuals in charge of vehicles will now be assessed a zero-user fee for trips covering a distance of up to 20 kilometres in either direction on toll roads, including national highways, permanent bridges, bypasses, and tunnels. For journeys exceeding this limit, motorists will be charged based on the actual distance travelled.

Other changes in the rules now include provisions for the use of various technologies, including Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) On-Board Units, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) devices, and FASTag systems. The updated regulations state that user fees can be collected through these technological means or a combination of them.

GNSS device is described as a non-transferable and firmly fitted technology in vehicles that connects to the GNSS for the purpose of user fee collection.

To further streamline the fee collection process, the rules specify that an exclusive lane may be designated for vehicles equipped with GNSS On-Board Units. Vehicles entering this lane without a functioning device will be required to pay a fee equivalent to twice the standard user fee applicable at that toll plaza.

GNSS vs FASTag

In contrast to the existing FASTag system, which relies on physical toll booths for vehicle tracking and charging, GNSS technology introduces virtual toll booths along roads and highways. These virtual booths monitor vehicle distance and location exclusively for GNSS-enabled vehicles, capturing essential vehicle information such as type, registration number, and bank account details.

Importantly, the GNSS system will operate with the existing FASTag system, facilitating a seamless transition for commuters from FASTags to GNSS technology. While FASTag has improved toll collection speed, peak traffic hours still result in queues, a challenge that GNSS aims to overcome by ensuring a smooth and barrier-free commute experience.

Dedicated GNSS lanes will be established at toll plazas, enabling vehicles equipped with GNSS-based ETC to pass through without interruptions. As the adoption of GNSS-based ETC grows, all lanes are expected to transition gradually to GNSS-enabled lanes, ushering in a new era of toll collection efficiency and convenience.

Benefits of GNSS-Based Toll Collection

The deployment of the GNSS-based ETC system aims to enhance operational efficiency by significantly reducing wait times and slashing average waiting durations from 714 seconds to a mere 47 seconds, thereby minimising travel time.

This proactive approach will alleviate traffic congestion, ensuring a steady flow of vehicles without requiring additional toll lanes. Moreover, the elimination of physical toll booths will streamline the billing process, with users paying only for the distance they travel, ultimately saving costs associated with toll booth maintenance and construction.