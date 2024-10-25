Govt plans to use AI to monitor traffic violations: Nitin Gadkari

The government plans to utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other innovative methods to monitor traffic violations and ensure accurate penalty enforcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday. Speaking at the 12th Traffic InfraTech Expo, he detailed plans to upgrade toll collection systems, including exploring satellite toll systems to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Related Articles

Gadkari emphasised that road safety requires advanced engineering solutions, strict law enforcement, and the adoption of technologies like AI. He revealed that the government will appoint private sector experts to develop technological solutions for road safety.

A dedicated expert committee will assess proposals from startups and industry leaders to implement the best ideas, Gadkari stated. The committee is expected to complete its evaluations within three months to facilitate rapid sector improvements.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to high-quality standards in surveillance technology, assuring that quality will not be compromised regardless of the company's size. He encouraged small firms with innovative solutions to engage in government tenders, stressing cost-effectiveness and fair profit margins.

Gadkari called on all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and startups, to address India's urgent road safety challenges. He cited alarming road accident statistics, with around 5 lakh accidents annually, resulting in numerous fatalities, particularly among the 18-36 age group.

The economic impact of road accidents is estimated to be 3 per cent of the country's GDP, he said. Improving road safety is a government priority, and measures are being implemented to tackle this issue.