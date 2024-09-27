'You are working like a political party...': Nitin Gadkari calls out 90-year-old highway engineering body

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the Indian Road Congress (IRC), stating that despite being a 90-year-old technical authority on infrastructure, it operates more like a political party than a professional body.

Addressing the 'Advances in Bridge Management' session at IRC's international seminar, Gadkari urged the organization to refocus on its core technical mandate.

"Sometimes I feel you are working like a political party. You are a professional organization," Gadkari remarked, suggesting that IRC establish a permanent office with laboratories and hire full-time experts dedicated to research and technology.

He also offered to facilitate land and funding, provided IRC commits to being "independent, impartial, and fair." He expressed confidence that state governments, including Karnataka, would support this initiative.

Gadkari stressed the importance of professional independence, particularly in ensuring quality work, noting that government processes often stifle progress. "In the government, the boss is always correct, whether he is making good or bad decisions," he said, pointing out that detachment from governmental frameworks could lead to better outcomes.

Stating that there were many complaints about the poor quality roads, Gadkari stressed that quality is the priority and he will not compromise on it. “For some reason which I do not know, lot of compromises are made. I will create a world record by suspending people and blacklist contractors.”

On infrastructure challenges, Gadkari highlighted the pressing need for advanced technology, especially in coastal regions facing persistent issues with bridges. He also lamented that many projects get delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles.

"Once the DPR is accepted, it is treated like a Bible. No one is ready for any variation, and that has led to a lot of mistakes," he noted.

Pointing to successful infrastructure projects, Gadkari held up Mumbai's Worli Sea Link as an example. "Even after 26 years, the expansion joints are perfect," he said, contrasting it with the premium Dwarka expressway, where expansion joints were not up to the mark.