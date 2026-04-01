GST collections rose 8.8% to surpass Rs 2 lakh crore in March

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose by 8.8 per cent to surpass Rs 2 lakh crore in March, according to government data released on Wednesday. This increase was supported by higher tax revenues from both domestic sales and imports.

The gross GST mop-up for March stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Domestic revenues grew by 5.9 per cent to over Rs 1.46 lakh crore, while import-related collections increased by 17.8 per cent to Rs 53,861 crore.

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Refunds issued during March also saw a rise, increasing by 13.8 per cent to Rs 22,074 crore. After accounting for these refunds, net GST revenues amounted to approximately Rs 1.78 lakh crore, marking an 8.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

For the full fiscal year 2025-26, gross GST revenue reached over Rs 22.27 lakh crore, reflecting an 8.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Net revenues, after adjusting for refunds, grew by 7.1 per cent to Rs 19.34 lakh crore.

The steady growth in GST collections highlights continued economic activity across sectors contributing to domestic consumption and imports. These figures provide an overview of tax mop-ups during the fiscal year and the month of March, showing a consistent upward trend in revenue generation through GST.