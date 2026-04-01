Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
GST collections rose 8.8% to surpass Rs 2 lakh crore in March

GST collections rose 8.8% to surpass Rs 2 lakh crore in March

For the full fiscal year 2025-26, gross GST revenue reached over Rs 22.27 lakh crore, reflecting an 8.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 1, 2026 3:06 PM IST
GST collections rose 8.8% to surpass Rs 2 lakh crore in MarchGST collection for the month of March increases 8.8%

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose by 8.8 per cent to surpass Rs 2 lakh crore in March, according to government data released on Wednesday. This increase was supported by higher tax revenues from both domestic sales and imports.

The gross GST mop-up for March stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Domestic revenues grew by 5.9 per cent to over Rs 1.46 lakh crore, while import-related collections increased by 17.8 per cent to Rs 53,861 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Refunds issued during March also saw a rise, increasing by 13.8 per cent to Rs 22,074 crore. After accounting for these refunds, net GST revenues amounted to approximately Rs 1.78 lakh crore, marking an 8.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

For the full fiscal year 2025-26, gross GST revenue reached over Rs 22.27 lakh crore, reflecting an 8.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Net revenues, after adjusting for refunds, grew by 7.1 per cent to Rs 19.34 lakh crore.

The steady growth in GST collections highlights continued economic activity across sectors contributing to domestic consumption and imports. These figures provide an overview of tax mop-ups during the fiscal year and the month of March, showing a consistent upward trend in revenue generation through GST.

Published on: Apr 1, 2026 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today