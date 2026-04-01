GIFT Nifty logs record monthly turnover in March 

The GIFT Nifty, futures contract based on Nifty 50 index, clocked the highest ever monthly turnover of US $129.80 billion (Rs 12,28,621 crore equivalent) and highest monthly volume of 2.82 million contracts in March this year. GIFT Nifty's new milestone surpasses its previous record of US $106.22 billion set in October 2025 and 2.17 million contracts in April 2025.

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The milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for India’s growth story.

NSE in a release said trading turnover on NSEIX has been growing exponentially since the commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023.

Since the first day of operations, GIFT Nifty has logged a total cumulative volume of over 63.37 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $2.92 trillion till March 2026.

NSEIX is an International multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognized by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). NSE International Exchange holds a dominant market share of over 99.7%, highlighting extensive leadership.