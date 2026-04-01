Multibagger stock: As the financial year 2025-26 wrapped up on a negative note for the domestic equity market, where the broader BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices declined over 5% and 3.5% respectively, one stock quietly defied the gravity of the broader sell-off. This counter has delivered over 3,100% return over the last three years, emerging as a massive wealth creator.

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GE Vernova T&D India Ltd emerged as a massive wealth creator for investors. At 12:57 am on Wednesday, the stock was trading 5.48% higher at Rs 3,840.60 per share on the BSE, after gaining over 19% in early trade, to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 4,343 today against its previous close of Rs 3,641.20.

The company commands a market capitalisation of over Rs 99,900 crore, and the firm has firmly positioned itself among the top gainers on the BSE 200 index.

The counter recorded a massive 134.9% gain in the financial year 2025-26 alone, climbing from Rs 1,552.8 on March 28, 2025, to Rs 3,641.20 by March 30, 2026. According to the December quarter shareholding pattern, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) hold a solid 23.28% stake, amounting to 5.96 crore shares. Key domestic players include Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd (4.84%), Kotak Midcap Fund (4.84%), and HSBC Mutual Fund (2.21%).

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Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also parked their money here, holding an 18.46% stake or 4.72 crore shares. Combined, they command over 40% stake in the company.

From a technical standpoint, data from Trendlyne indicates the stock is trading comfortably above all key simple moving averages (SMAs), including the 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, and 200-day marks.

According to the company's investor presentation submitted with the exchanges, the firm reported a massive 58% year-on-year surge in revenue for Q3 FY26 to Rs 1,700 crore compared to around Rs 1,070 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company closed the third quarter with an order backlog of Rs 14,380 crore. Furthermore, the company also noted in its investor presentation that it is expanding its global footprint by securing several international deals for supplying AIS and GIS equipment to markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

