NASA's Artemis II mission: Why the astronauts won't be landing on the Lunar surface and more

NASA's Artemis II mission is making history, as this is the first time in over 50 years that astronauts will travel to the Moon. But unlike the iconic Apollo landings, this crew won't be stepping onto the lunar surface. Artemis II is a critical test flight designed to prove that NASA's new spacecraft and rocket are truly ready for deep space. Think of it as a dress rehearsal before the main event. Curious about who's going, how far they'll travel, and why landing isn't part of the plan? We've got all the answers right here.

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Why will the astronauts not land on the Lunar surface?

The Artemis program is not built to put Artemis 2 on the Moon since the Orion spacecraft has no landing capability, and NASA is taking a staged testing approach before committing to a moon landing.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission marked a historic milestone in lunar exploration. In late 2022, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft successfully completed a Moon orbit mission — the first launch of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

It was Orion's second test flight, following its Earth orbit mission in December 2014. Building on this success, Artemis 2 is the next step: a crewed Moon mission with astronauts aboard.

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"The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight test will launch on the agency’s powerful Space Launch System rocket, prove the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems, and validate the capabilities and techniques needed for humans to live and work in deep space," according to NASA.

Orion will carry life support systems for the first time, and the crew will test their ability to manoeuvre the spacecraft in Earth's orbit before committing to an engine burn to reach the moon.

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Why does it continue to be risky to send humans to the Moon?

Sending humans to the Moon remains one of the riskiest missions despite advancements in space tech due to the challenges involved in navigating the treacherous, crater-filled south pole, high-speed reentry speeds, and the severe, unshielded deep-space radiation.

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Due to this, NASA estimates pose a roughly 1-in-30 risk of failure for the Artemis lunar surface missions, significantly higher than the 1-in-200 risk for International Space Station missions.