'Guaranteed govt jobs for Agniveers':BJP reveals manifesto ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

The BJP unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5, featuring a promise of Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women and the creation of two lakh government jobs for youth. Additionally, a guaranteed government job for Agniveers from the state is included in the plan.

Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda presented the 'Sankalp patra' in Rohtak, accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, and the leader of the party’s manifesto committee.

Aiming for a third consecutive term, the BJP expressed its intention to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). At present, the state government already purchases 14 crops at MSP, and a recent cabinet decision approved buying ten additional crops.

In response to criticism of the Agnipath scheme, which is designed for short-term military recruitment, Nadda assured that Agniveers from Haryana would receive a guarantee of a government job. The manifesto highlights 20 key points, including the monthly assistance for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna.

The manifesto claims that two lakh government jobs will be allocated to youth without any 'kharchi-parchi', a term referring to alleged corruption under the previous Congress government. The BJP also announced a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 for households under the Har Ghar Grihni Yojna, though the same price is currently extended to BPL and antyodaya families.

Nadda expressed pride in the progress made in Haryana under BJP leadership, stating, "You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible," as he referenced the corruption issues attributed to earlier governments.

Further promises include the construction of five lakh houses in both urban and rural areas, and the provision of a scooter for every college-going female student in rural regions under the Avwal Balika Yojna. The manifesto also pledges scholarships for OBC and SC students attending government medical and engineering colleges across the country.

As he released the manifesto, Nadda criticised the Congress party, accusing them of treating manifestos as "diluted documents" that deceive the public. He claimed that in the past, the Congress government was associated with land scams and corruption, emphasizing the importance of the BJP’s manifesto.

"We have talked of 'Non-Stop Haryana', a state which is now marching on the path of progress under the BJP rule and the 'kharchi-parchi' system prevalent under the Congress rule has ended. You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible," Nadda stated.

The manifesto also proposes the introduction of new Vande Bharat trains, the establishment of the KMP Orbital Rail corridor with central assistance, and the launch of an inter-city express metro service connecting Faridabad and Gurugram. Plans for ten industrial cities modeled after the Industrial Model Township in Kharkhoda are outlined, with incentives for industrialists who provide 50,000 jobs to local youth in each city.

Under the Chirayu-Ayushman scheme, families are promised free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, with additional provisions for elderly family members. The BJP aims to generate employment for five lakh youths and provide monthly stipends through the National Apprenticeship Promotion scheme.

The manifesto also details plans for establishing welfare boards for backward classes, with adequate budgets allocated for their support. Sports nurseries are set to be developed in every district to prepare athletes for the Olympic Games.

Tourism initiatives include a promise to develop an international-level Aravalli Jungle Safari in South Haryana. Chief Minister Saini remarked on the BJP's history of fulfilling its promises from previous election cycles in 2014 and 2019. O P Dhankar, BJP's national secretary, emphasised the party's commitment to considering budgetary factors when drafting promises, contrasting it with opposition parties that he claims make ungrounded pledges.

