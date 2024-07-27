Gujarat: Heavy rainfall during monsoon claim 65 lives, highest so far; 49 people died in Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat is reeling under the impact of heavy monsoon rains that have claimed the lives of at least 65 people across the state since June 15. The incessant downpour has triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and other rain-related incidents, causing immense suffering to the affected population.

Several districts in Gujarat have been severely affected by the rains including Devbhumi Dwarka, Banaskantha, Kutch, Rajkot, and Surat. Reports of houses collapsing, roads being washed away, and power outages have poured in from various regions. Rescue and relief operations are underway to assist those stranded and affected by the disaster.

“The rain-related death toll so far has reached 65,” HT quoted an official of the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) as saying. Between July 24-25, 12 people died due to rain-related incidents caused by lightning strikes, drowning, and house collapses.

Last week, three people died in a single day due to severe weather. In the same week, nine more fatalities were reported in Devbhumi Dwarka (3), Banaskantha (2), Kutch (2), Rajkot (1), and Surat (1). Among them were three women from the same family who died when a three-story building collapsed in Devbhumi Dwarka.

The government official further mentioned that 14,552 people had been relocated by 4 pm on Friday.

Last year, Gujarat saw more deaths due to rainfall than Himachal Pradesh because of cyclone Biparjoy in June and related heavy rainfall later.

After Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh comes second when it comes to the number of deaths. A total of 49 people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state. Pune and Mumbai have also suffered immensely due to incessant rainfall since the onset of the monsoon.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Saturday in districts such as Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Panchmahal, Dohad, Vadodara, Chotta Udepur, Narmada, Baruch, Dang, and Tapi.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in eight districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.