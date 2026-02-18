Gurugram CA murders pregnant wife, fake robbery claim collapses

A 31-year-old chartered accountant from Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and attempting to disguise the crime as a robbery, India Today reported on Wednesday. The incident came to light after the accused himself called Dial 112, claiming that unidentified attackers had targeted the couple and killed his wife.

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The victim, 27-year-old Mehak Dhawan, a bank manager from Haryana, had been married for just four months and was around two months pregnant. Her body was later recovered near a canal in the Jhajjar district.

Robbery claim raises suspicion

According to investigators, the couple was travelling from Mehak's parental home in Hansi to Gurugram when the incident took place near a village close to Badli. The accused, Anshul Dhawan, initially told police that unknown men intercepted their vehicle, assaulted them and fled after killing his wife.

Police said they received the emergency call reporting an attack on a newly married couple and a suspected robbery. However, officers found inconsistencies in Anshul's account during questioning. His statements reportedly kept changing, prompting deeper interrogation.

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Officials said sustained questioning led to a breakthrough, after which the accused allegedly admitted to killing his wife and fabricating the robbery story.

Premeditated murder, say police

Investigators believe the crime was planned in advance. During interrogation, Anshul reportedly told police that he had brought scissors with him and used them in the attack after first strangling his wife.

Police suspect personal motives behind the murder. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused had been suspicious of his wife and objected to her frequent phone conversations related to her work at the bank.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Mehak's family. Authorities said the accused will be produced in court and taken on police remand to determine the full sequence of events and establish the motive more clearly.