Gurugram Police shares traffic advisory ahead of Dwarka Expressway inauguration: Check routes here

Heads up, Gurgaon drivers! Big changes are coming to traffic flow for the Dwarka Expressway inauguration by PM Modi on March 11th. To manage the crowds expected for the Prime Minister's rally near Antriksh Chowk, the Gurugram Traffic Police is putting some temporary restrictions in place.

Here's the breakdown:

Heavy vehicles are being diverted! They won't be allowed on the Dwarka Expressway from 5 pm on Sunday, March 10. Use the KMP Expressway instead.

Traffic congestion is likely near Antriksh Chowk on March 11. If you're heading that way between Dwarka Cloverleaf and IMT before 4 pm, consider an alternate route unless your trip is essential.

To streamline the traffic flow for vehicles heading to the rally from various locations such as Rewari, Narnaul, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, and Pataudi, specific routes have been designated to ensure efficient management.

The rally near Antriksh Chowk on March 11th for PM Modi's visit is expected to bring a surge of vehicles. Traffic will likely be bumper-to-bumper, so be prepared for delays.

On top of that, there might be temporary road closures near NH-48 around the Sarhaul Border, adding a little extra chaos for a short while.

The 18.7 km Gurgaon segment finally opened last year after passing a safety audit by NHAI.

Although the remaining 10 km stretch in Delhi is still under construction, you can now enjoy a faster commute between Gurgaon and other areas.

The commencement of the Dwarka Expressway is expected to alleviate congestion on NH-8 and offer a viable alternative route for commuting between Delhi and Gurgaon.

The Dwarka Expressway's intersection with key areas such as Harsaru, Pataudi Road, Farrukhnagar, and Sector 88(B) is poised to enhance connectivity for the residents of Gurugram.

The improved connectivity to sectors 83, 84, 88, 99, and 113 in Gurugram, along with Dwarka Sector 21 and Indira Gandhi International Airport, is expected to catalyze development and streamline travel time between Delhi and Gurgaon.

