Gurugram rains: Police advises work-from-home, asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several places. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain over the next two days, with Gurugram once again among the worst-affected areas after just an hour of rain left several roads and localities submerged.

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Gurugram Police issued an advisory asking people to work from home due to the weather warning. The city's major highways and intersections may experience waterlogging and significant congestion as a result of the ongoing rain and the possibility of further intense downpours, according to the police.

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Gurugram Police stated in the traffic and weather advisory dated July 7, 2026, that the preventative advice was offered to protect people, lessen needless traffic pressure, and help the local government manage the roads.

Over the coming days, it asked businesses and private organisations to permit workers to work from home. Reducing non-essential vehicle movement, according to the police, would assist traffic management teams in maintaining traffic flow and guaranteeing the uninterrupted provision of emergency services.

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*परामर्श: यातायात और मौसम संबंधी स्थिति*



​दिनांक: 7 जुलाई, 2026



*विषय: गुरुग्राम में अत्यधिक वर्षा के कारण कॉर्पोरेट कर्मचारियों के लिए 'वर्क फ्रॉम होम' (घर से काम करने) हेतु परामर्श।*



​गुरुग्राम में लगातार हो रही और आगामी भारी वर्षा को देखते हुए, शहर की मुख्य सड़कों और… — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) July 7, 2026

According to the weather department’s forecast, heavy rain is expected across Delhi and the rest of NCR on Wednesday as well. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for the region. Weather conditions are expected to remain almost the same on 9 July. On 10 July, the maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius, with rain and thunderstorms also forecast for the day.

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The weather department has indicated that rain activity may reduce from 11 July. It has been said that skies are generally expected to remain cloudy, even as Delhi-NCR continues to remain under a heavy rain alert for the coming days, and Gurugram faces the risk of further waterlogging and traffic congestion.