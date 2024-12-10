‘Gym, sauna, jacuzzi, fittings worth Rs 4 cr’: BJP criticises Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘7-star sheesh mahal’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for building a 7-star ‘sheesh mahal’ (glass palace) with fittings worth Rs 4 crore. BJP Delhi Chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Kejriwal swore on his children to not take the government-allocated house, car and security to avoid wasting the taxpayers money, but sneaked to loot the money. The BJP Delhi Chief also posted a video tour of the bungalow along with the post.

Related Articles

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal calls himself a “common man” but has built himself a 7-star resort by embezzling public money. He said that the house features a gym, sauna room, and jacuzzi, as well as marble granite lighting worth Rs 1.9 crore, other installations of Rs 1.5 crore, and gym and spa equipment worth Rs 35 lakh. The total spendings came to Rs 3.75 crore.

He juxtaposed the finances of the common man. Sachdeva said that for the same amount of Rs 3.75 crore, a common man could buy 34 of DDA’s EWS flats, 15 of their LIG flats, 150 CNG autos, or 326 e-rickshaws.

खुद को आम आदमी कहने वाले @ArvindKejriwal की अय्याशी के शीशमहल की सच्चाई हम बताते आए हैं , आज आपको दिखायेंगे भी!

जनता के पैसे खाकर अपने लिए 7-Star Resort का निर्माण करवाया है!

शानदार Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi की कीमत!

• Marble Granite Lighting→ ₹ 1.9 Cr.

•Installation-Civil… pic.twitter.com/QReaeNMRQ8 — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) December 10, 2024

BJP has been criticising Kejriwal for his residence. Last year BJP said that AAP used Rs 45 crore to beautify the bungalow during COVID times despite most public development work that were stalled during the phase.

AAP had countered the claim saying that the bungalow that was built as back as in 1942 was in a dilapidated condition, with leaks in the roof. They said that the renovations were recommended by the Public Works Department, based on an audit of the house.

Kejriwal had vacated the official residence after he stepped down from his role as the chief minister and moved into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens' Delhi.