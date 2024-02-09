Haldwani riots: 4 dead, over 200 injured, internet suspended, schools shut

Haldwani riots: Four people are reportedly dead and over 200 injured in riots triggered by the demolition of an illegal madrasa and a mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

Shoot-at-sight orders were issued against rioters after the violence erupted on Thursday. Internet services and schools have been completely shut down.

How the riots started in Haldwani

A tussle over illegal structure in the Banbhoolpura area snowballed into a full-blown riot when a state team tried to raze the buildings following a court order. This move was met with fierce resistance from a mob.

Miscreants pelted stones and set a few vehicles on fire in the area. Curfew has been imposed in Haldwani to maintain law and order situation, while internet services have also been suspended in the city. Police said most of the injured were hospitalised after the violence in the city’s Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.



Authorities claim the violence was “pre-planned and unprovoked” and "stones were stored beforehand at homes". The rioters even used petrol bombs, claim some reports. According to the area DM, the situation is now under control.



CM calls high-level meeting

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called a high-level meeting in wake of the tension and issued orders to shoot rioters on sight. The structure in question is Mariyam Masjid in Malik Ka Bageecha locality and a madrasa as they were allegedly on Nazool land.

Dhami has asked police to deal strictly with unruly elements. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace.