Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 100 wishes and messages for your brother, sister on WhatsApp and Facebook

Bhai Dooj, one of the most cherished festivals celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, is being observed today, October 23, 2025. Known by various names across India—Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta, Bhratri Dwitiya, Bhaubeej, or Bhai Beej—the festival falls on the second lunar day (Dwitiya) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika.

Advertisement

Bhai Dooj 2025: Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: October 22 at 8:16 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: October 23 at 10:46 PM

Aparahna Muhurat for Tilak Ceremony: 1:17 PM to 3:33 PM on October 23

This is the most auspicious window to perform the Bhai Dooj rituals, including the sister applying tilak on her brother’s forehead and praying for his longevity and well-being.



Heartfelt Bhai Dooj Wishes

“A bond written by destiny, strengthened by love—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“No matter where we are, your blessings and my prayers will always meet. Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“Brothers and sisters are like hands and eyes—one protects, the other guides.”

“You are not just my brother; you are my lifelong friend. Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“Distance doesn’t lessen the warmth of our love. Happy Bhai Dooj!”

Advertisement

Messages for Brothers

“You’ve always stood as my hero; today I celebrate the blessing you are.”

“To the one who taught me courage and kindness—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“May your life shine brighter than our childhood memories together.”

“You’ve always been my guiding star; may your life radiate with blessings.”

“On this Bhai Dooj, I thank destiny for giving me the best brother ever.”

Messages for Sisters

“You are my strength, my secret keeper, and my favorite person—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“No gift compares to having you as my sister.”

“Through every up and down, your love has stayed constant. Wishing you endless joy.”

“A bond beyond time, written in our smiles—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“You’re not just my sister but my guardian angel in disguise.”

Advertisement

Emotional Lines

“Every thread of this bond carries a story of love, laughter, and lifelong promise.”

“The tilak may fade, but our connection never will.”

“From childhood squabbles to lifelong trust—this is our journey.”

“Our bond is divine, woven with shared memories and pure love.”

“No matter where life takes us, we’ll always walk together in heart.”

Playful and Lighthearted Wishes

“You still owe me chocolates, but I’ll settle for your love this year!”

“You’ve always borrowed my stuff—and somehow, still my peace too!”

“Here’s to more teasing, sharing, and caring. Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“You’re both my bodyguard and troublemaker—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“Thanks for all the childhood pranks—my life’s best memories!”

Traditional Style Messages

“May your brother-sister bond bloom like a lotus and shine like the moon.”

“On this sacred day, I pray for your happiness, health, and success.”

“Let this tilak be a mark of protection, love, and prosperity.”

“Bhai Dooj reminds us that love is the true blessing of family.”

“Blessed is the bond that stands strong through every storm.”

Messages for Social Media Captions

“Because being siblings means never losing your first partner-in-crime.”

“Different souls, same roots—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

Advertisement

“Tilak, sweets, and infinite memories.”

“Brother’s care and sister’s love—the perfect Diwali ending.”

“To my forever friend in disguise—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

Modern and Inspirational

“This Bhai Dooj, let’s renew our promise to support each other’s dreams.”

“The best part of family is having a sibling who believes in you.”

“Beyond rituals, it’s our love that makes every day Bhai Dooj.”

“Siblings: The original team that turned chaos into laughter.”

“Let’s make our bond stronger with gratitude, not just gifts.”

Short One-Liners

“Forever my strength, forever my sibling.”

“Together since childhood, connected for life.”

“Because every sister deserves a superhero like you.”

“A sister’s prayer, a brother’s promise—Happy Bhai Dooj.”

“Where love meets laughter, Bhai Dooj is born.”

English-Hindi Fusion Lines

“You’re my protector, my partner—mera sabse pyaara bhai!”

“Tera saath hai toh har din Bhai Dooj lagta hai.”

“Dil se dua karta hoon, my sis, tere har din mein khushiyaan hoon.”

“Bhai ho toh aisa, jo har mushkil mein hamesha saath ho.”

“Tera pyar aur support mere liye sabse bada gift hai.”

Thoughtful & Mature Notes

“Our bond has evolved with time, but its love remains eternal.”

Advertisement

“Brothers are the anchors that keep sisters grounded in tough tides.”

“May every challenge you face strengthen our bond even more.”

“A brother’s care is a sister’s silent power.”

“Every Bhai Dooj reminds me of how lucky I am to have you.”

Quotes You Can Use

“Siblings are the people who teach you life before it teaches you itself.”

“Where there is a brother’s blessing, there is no fear.”

“Family is not an important thing; it’s everything—especially siblings.”

“We may fight a thousand times but laugh one extra time together.”

“My first friend, my forever protector—Happy Bhai Dooj.”

Poetic & Expressive Wishes

“From childhood giggles to adult dreams, our bond has grown deep.”

“Every light of Diwali shines brighter when you’re near.”

“The tilak glows, but your heart shines brighter.”

“May this Bhai Dooj bring you love that never fades.”

“A bond divine, a love so true, every Bhai Dooj reminds me of you.”

Cute & Gentle Messages

“You’re my forever chocolate thief and secret keeper.”

“From sharing toys to secrets, thank you for sharing everything.”

“You make growing up feel like a blessing.”

“Having you as my sibling makes life endlessly special.”

Advertisement

“The world seems safer knowing you’re my sibling.”

For Long-Distance Siblings

“Miles apart, but hearts always close.”

“Even oceans can’t separate the love of a sister and brother.”

“Distance only adds more strength to our bond.”

“Virtual tilak but real prayers—Happy Bhai Dooj!”

“No matter where we are, this bond stays unbreakable.”

For Younger Brothers and Sisters

“To my mischievous little sibling—keep shining always!”

“My little bro, my forever pride.”

“You make every family moment sparkle.”

“The smallest one in the house, but the biggest part of my heart.”

“You bring joy to our world every single day.”

For Elder Siblings

“You were my first teacher, protector, and guide.”

“An elder sibling’s love is pure wisdom wrapped in patience.”

“Thank you for leading the way and watching over me.”

“For every lesson and every scolding—thank you!”

“You’ve always been my safe place and my strength.”

For Fun & Funny Exchanges

“If sibling rivalry were an Olympic sport, we’d win gold!”

“Still waiting for all the sweets you promised last Diwali.”

“You may annoy me, but life’s dull without you.”

“No refund, no exchange—I got the best sibling anyway!”

“Being your sibling is both a privilege and a punishment!”

Closing & Gratitude Lines

“This Bhai Dooj, I’m thankful for every shared smile.”

“Our bond is my treasure, our memories my wealth.”

“To my forever companion—may happiness follow you always.”

“Every year, my prayers for you grow stronger.”

“May our love stay evergreen, like the roots of our childhood.”

Spiritual & Traditional Vibes

“On this Bhai Dooj, may Yamuna’s blessings protect you forever.”

“Let faith, love, and joy fill the bond we renew today.”

“Yam Dwitiya reminds us of eternal love beyond lifetimes.”

“With every tilak, I seal my blessings for your long life.”

“May this sacred bond bring peace, prosperity, and boundless love.”