Happy Dhanteras 2024: Gold buying timings, 50+ messages, WhatsApp texts to share with your loved ones

Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity, marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and is observed with devotion and joy. Derived from the words 'Dhan' (meaning wealth) and 'Teras' (the auspicious thirteenth day in the Hindu lunar calendar), this festival is dedicated to welcoming abundance into our homes and lives. On Dhanteras, it’s believed that purchasing precious metals like gold and silver or new utensils brings blessings, setting the stage for a year filled with good fortune.

Related Articles

Families come together on this day to worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Homes are lit with lamps, and the air is filled with positivity and hope. Dhanteras also reminds us of the importance of sharing love, joy, and blessings with family and friends. This year, make Dhanteras memorable by sharing heartfelt wishes with those you cherish.

Here’s a collection of Dhanteras 2024 wishes to bring joy and blessings to your loved ones:

Dhanteras 2024 Wishes and Messages

Wishing you wealth, health, and prosperity on this Dhanteras!

May Dhanteras bring you endless happiness and good fortune!

Happy Dhanteras! May your life shine as bright as gold and silver.

On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, may you be blessed with wealth and success.

May Dhanteras mark the beginning of new prosperity in your life.

May your home be filled with blessings of Goddess Lakshmi this Dhanteras.

Wishing you a bright and joyful Dhanteras filled with love and abundance!

May this Dhanteras bring new dreams, new hopes, and new success to your life.

Happy Dhanteras! May all your dreams come true.

May the light of Dhanteras illuminate your path to success.

Wishing you wealth and health as radiant as Dhanteras lights!

May your heart and home be filled with the prosperity of Dhanteras.

May the joy of Dhanteras light up your days and bless you forever.

Happy Dhanteras! May you prosper in health, wealth, and joy.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings on you and your family this Dhanteras.

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras bring new hopes and endless joy.

May your life be filled with blessings and brightness on Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and progress.

May the auspicious day of Dhanteras bring luck and fortune to your home.

Here’s wishing you love, health, and wealth this Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras bring you great health and endless wealth!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with prosperity and peace on Dhanteras.

May the light of Dhanteras bring positivity and happiness to your life.

Happy Dhanteras! May all your endeavors be blessed with success.

May the light of Dhanteras shine in your life and bring you happiness.

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Dhanteras.

May Dhanteras be the start of a joyful and abundant year.

May this Dhanteras bring blessings of wealth and prosperity to your door.

Happy Dhanteras! May you achieve all your dreams and desires.

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with peace and happiness.

May your future be as bright as the lights of Dhanteras.

May the blessings of Dhanteras light up your life with health and joy.

Wishing you an auspicious and prosperous Dhanteras!

May you find peace, prosperity, and happiness on Dhanteras and beyond.

May this Dhanteras bring good health and endless wealth into your life.

Wishing you a shining, sparkling, and successful Dhanteras!

May Dhanteras fill your life with the blessings of happiness and wealth.

Happy Dhanteras! May your home be filled with the light of prosperity.

May you be blessed with joy and prosperity this Dhanteras and always.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with fortune, health, and wealth on Dhanteras.

Wishing you a Dhanteras that’s as radiant as gold and silver!

May the blessings of Dhanteras fill your life with endless joy.

Happy Dhanteras! May all your hard work bring you immense rewards.

May the blessings of Dhanteras bring health, wealth, and happiness to you.

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Dhanteras with your loved ones.

May this Dhanteras bring you endless happiness and prosperity.

May your life be filled with the bright colors of Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras! May you shine with success and happiness.

May Dhanteras bring you new beginnings and boundless opportunities.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyous Dhanteras celebration.

May the festival of Dhanteras bring you abundant wealth and health.

May this Dhanteras bring you all the happiness and fortune you desire.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and positivity on Dhanteras.

May Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings be with you on Dhanteras and always.

Happy Dhanteras! May all your wishes be fulfilled this festive season.

May Dhanteras bring the brightest blessings to you and your family.

Wishing you success, good health, and great wealth this Dhanteras.

May Dhanteras light up your life with prosperity and positivity.

Happy Dhanteras! May it be a season of new beginnings and joyful moments.

May your heart and home be filled with happiness this Dhanteras.

Wishing you a radiant Dhanteras filled with laughter and prosperity.

May this Dhanteras mark the start of an abundant and successful journey.

May the light of Dhanteras guide you toward your dreams.

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with love, joy, and blessings.

Happy Dhanteras! May all your dreams sparkle and come true.

May Dhanteras bring the light of prosperity and success to your life.

May the blessings of Dhanteras bring peace and prosperity into your home.

Wishing you a blessed, joyful, and prosperous Dhanteras!

May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with joy and success on Dhanteras.



Diwali is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals, and buying gold during this time is considered a way to welcome prosperity and abundance. Dhanteras, particularly, is an ideal day for such purchases, especially in honor of Goddess Lakshmi. This year, the most auspicious times for buying gold are:

Event Date and Time Dhanteras Muhurat to Purchase Gold Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold 10:31 AM, Oct 29 - 06:31 AM, Oct 30 Duration 20 Hours 00 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya Timings (Oct 29) Time Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) 10:31 AM to 01:27 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) 02:50 PM to 04:14 PM Evening Muhurat (Labha) 07:14 PM to 08:51 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) 10:27 PM to 03:18 AM, Oct 30

Event Date and Time Dhanteras Muhurat to Purchase Gold Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold 06:31 AM to 01:15 PM Duration 06 Hours 44 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya Timings (Oct 30) Time Morning Muhurat (Shubha) 10:40 AM to 12:04 PM Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) 06:31 AM to 09:17 AM



