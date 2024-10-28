Last Chance Diwali Discounts: Best Deals from Toyota, Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, and More

As Diwali approaches, top automotive brands are competing to offer attractive discounts, exchange offers, and bonuses, hoping to make the most of the festive season. As offers may not continue post Diwali, customers have a limited window to purchase their dream cars with impressive savings across brands like Toyota, Mahindra, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, and Honda. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), this is the ideal time to buy, as discounts may be scaled back after Diwali.

Toyota: Big Savings on Innova, Camry, and Fortuner

Toyota has rolled out generous deals on some of its most popular models. The Innova Crysta comes with a significant Rs 1 lakh cash discount, while the Fortuner offers a Rs 30K cash discount paired with up to Rs 1 lakh in exchange benefits. The Fortuner Legender ups the offer with Rs 75K cash, a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus, and an additional accessories package. Additionally, buyers can save Rs 1.5 lakh on the Camry, which includes a 5-year warranty, Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus, and a Rs 50K corporate discount.

Mahindra: Festive Offers on Thar, Bolero, and XUV400

Mahindra is providing considerable discounts on rugged models perfect for off-road enthusiasts. The Thar 4x4 comes with a Rs 1.25 lakh cash discount and Rs 25K worth of accessories, while the Bolero Neo is available with up to ₹70K cash, Rs 30K accessories, and a Rs 20K exchange bonus. For electric vehicle buyers, the XUV400 EV is available with a noteworthy Rs 3 lakh discount on the EL Pro FC variant.

Hyundai: Deals on Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and More

Hyundai has introduced enticing discounts across its compact and mid-sized models. The Grand i10 Nios offers a discount of up to Rs 45K plus additional exchange and corporate bonuses. Meanwhile, the Venue 1.2 offers Rs 50K off on specific trims with an extra Rs 15K exchange bonus, and the Alcazar Pre-Facelift provides a Rs 55K cash discount plus a Rs 30K exchange bonus, making it an attractive option for buyers.

Maruti Suzuki: Discounts on Arena and Nexa Models

Maruti Suzuki’s Arena and Nexa lineups are featuring attractive festive offers. The Jimny variants, Zeta and Alpha, offer discounts of Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 2.3 lakh, respectively. The Brezza Urbano Edition includes a Rs 27K cash discount for the Lxi variant and Rs 15K for the Vxi, along with an additional Rs15K exchange bonus. For hybrid enthusiasts, the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is available with a Rs 50K cash discount, a 5-year warranty, and a Rs 50K exchange bonus.

Tata Motors: Diwali Deals on Nexon, Harrier, and Safari

Tata Motors is offering dealer-end discounts on popular models, appealing to those looking for rugged yet comfortable options. Buyers can receive up to Rs 25K cash and a Rs 20K exchange bonus on the Nexon, while Harrier and Safari offer an additional Rs 50K discount on select variants, plus corporate schemes.

Honda: Savings on City, Amaze, and Elevate

Honda’s sedans and compact SUVs are also part of the Diwali promotion. The City eHEV provides a Rs 70K cash discount plus a 3-year service maintenance package worth Rs 20K, while the Amaze offers up to Rs 50K cash, a Rs 20K exchange bonus, and loyalty benefits.

Kia: Competitive Deals on Seltos and Carens

Kia is extending warranties and offering discounts on its popular models. Buyers of the Seltos can enjoy first-year insurance coverage, a Rs 40K exchange bonus, a 5-year warranty, and a Rs 15K corporate discount. The Carens comes with a 5-year warranty on select variants and a Rs 15K corporate discount, making it an appealing family choice.

Source: FADA Research