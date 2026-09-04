Happy Janmashtami 2026: Wishes, messages, greetings to send to your friends, loved ones

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Gokulashtami or Shri Krishna Jayanti, falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. According to tradition, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in Mathura, and the Nishita Kaal puja around 12 am is considered the most auspicious time for worship. The festival celebrates his divine life, teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, and values of dharma, devotion and compassion.

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Janmashtami 2026 will be observed on Friday, September 4, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, one of Hinduism’s most beloved deities. As temples prepare for midnight aartis and homes glow with diyas and jhankis, many will also share festive wishes on WhatsApp, SMS and social media to spread the joy of the occasion.