Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
Hombale Films takes 'Hanuman Ansh' global: Check worldwide release date after ₹61 crore success

Hombale Films takes 'Hanuman Ansh' global: Check worldwide release date after ₹61 crore success

The film's performance has turned it into one of the year's unexpected theatrical success stories, showing how a strong audience connection can help a relatively low-profile release sustain its run

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Hombale Films takes 'Hanuman Ansh' global: Check worldwide release date after ₹61 crore successHombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh will reach international audiences through Hombale Overseas

Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual drama based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karoli Baba, is set to expand its theatrical journey beyond India. After making a strong impact at the domestic box office and crossing ₹61 crore in net collections, the film will release internationally on September 11.

Advertisement

Hombale Films takes 'Hanuman Ansh' worldwide

Hombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh will reach international audiences through Hombale Overseas. The production house shared the announcement on Instagram, expressing pride in taking the film's story of faith and spirituality to audiences across the world.

READ THIS: From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office

Hombale Films' Instagram announcement

The post carried the message, “A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond…”, followed by the announcement that Hanuman Ansh will arrive worldwide on September 11.

From a slow start to a ₹61 crore success

The film's box-office journey has been particularly notable. Hanuman Ansh opened in India with a modest ₹10 lakh on its first day. However, positive word of mouth gradually helped the film gain momentum.

Advertisement

According to the latest figures by Sacnilk, the film's India net collection reached ₹61 crore after its fourth week.

The film's performance has turned it into one of the year's unexpected theatrical success stories, showing how a strong audience connection can help a relatively low-profile release sustain its run.

ALSO READ: Is Hanuman Ansh really a 2,000% profit story? The important difference between collections and producer profit

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neeb Karoli Baba, a spiritual figure widely revered by his followers. The film features Shobinaw Satyaa in the role of Neeb Karoli Baba, with Chandan Anand also part of the cast.

With its India run already proving successful, the September 11 international release will now put Hanuman Ansh before audiences overseas. The global rollout also marks another step in Hombale Films' expanding presence in Indian cinema and international distribution.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more