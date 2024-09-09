Haryana fight heats up: PM Modi to address first rally in Kurukshetra on Sep 14

As Haryana gears up for fierce fight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally for the assembly elections in Kurukshetra on September 14, a BJP leader said on Sunday. The Prime Minister will address a rally in the afternoon at Kurukshetra's Theme Park, Haryana BJP's General Secretary and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said. This will be the prime minister's first rally for the Haryana elections.

The saffron party won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in the recent parliamentary polls. Here, BJP's Naveen Jindal defeated AAP's Sushil Gupta by nearly 30,000 votes in a multi-cornered contest. The AAP and Congress had contested together. This time again, the Congress and AAP are in the process of stitching an alliance for the assembly polls. The AAP, which secured leads in 4 assembly segments, is seeking two seats that come under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress and AAP of being "stuck in a quagmire of corruption" and claimed they would be wiped out in the polls. He claimed that the Congress was not concerned about the welfare of the people and instead "exploits every section of society to fulfill its selfish interests".

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Saini alleged the grand old party does politics in the name of farmers, wrestlers, soldiers, women, and the poor, and does not spare anyone for its selfish interests. "The Congress does not spare anyone. It exploits every section of society to fulfill its selfish interests. The party has nothing to do with the interests of the public," he said at a gathering in Ladwa in Kurukshetra.

The BJP has fielded Saini from the Ladwa Assembly segment for the Haryana polls. When Saini was asked about the Congress and AAP holding talks to stitch an alliance, he said, "There is fear in both parties. Both are stuck in the quagmire of corruption."

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

