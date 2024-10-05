Haryana assembly polls: Voting begins for 90 assembly seats, CM Khattar, Manu Bhaker cast votes

Voting commenced on Saturday for 90 assembly seats in Haryana, following a flurry of campaigning by major political parties, notably the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote at GGSSS Prem Nagar in Karnal early in the day. Speaking to reporters, Khattar encouraged citizens to participate in the electoral process: "People should cast their vote today. The administration has made all the arrangements, and elections will be held peacefully. The BJP is confident of winning, and we will form the government in the state for the third time."

#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: After casting his vote, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...We will get more than 50 seats this time." pic.twitter.com/cwpCXBAcUT — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Olympist Manu Bhaker also cast her vote at a polling station in Jhajjar. This is also her first time casting vote during these assembly polls.

#WATCH | On casting her first vote, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker says, "Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time..." https://t.co/806sYLcpoe pic.twitter.com/vQ5j4m7fFB — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

This election is a critical contest, with the BJP seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress party aims to regain power amidst rising anti-incumbency sentiments, coupled with ongoing farmer and wrestler protests.

The main adversaries are the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in addition to the pre-poll alliances formed by the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP).

Voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with 1,031 candidates vying for votes across 90 constituencies. A total of 20,632 polling booths have been established for the elections. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections are set to be announced alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, approximately 20,354,350 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, comprising 10,775,957 males, 9,577,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters. The election will see a robust security presence, with 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers deployed throughout the state to ensure a secure voting environment.

Khattar, who previously held the Chief Minister's office for nearly 9.5 years before being succeeded by Nayab Singh Saini in March, is leading the BJP's campaign. Saini is contesting from the Ladwa constituency.

Noteworthy candidates include wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress party on September 6 after her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics, alongside fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia.

The JJP-ASP alliance plans to contest all 90 constituencies, with the JJP fielding candidates in 70 seats and the ASP in 20. In the previous Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP secured 40 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats, while the Congress captured 31 seats; however, the JJP later severed ties with the coalition.

