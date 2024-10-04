Haryana Exit Poll 2024: Know when, where to watch Haryana elections exit poll results LIVE; key candidates, constituencies

Voting for the assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 5 in a single phase. The political landscape of the northern state witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The BJP is battling a strong anti-incumbency sentiment in the state whereas the Congress is aiming to get back power from the ruling party.

Related Articles

This year, a total of 1,031 candidates are going to contest the assembly elections. The assembly elections in Haryana come months after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the general elections, the retained 5 of 10 seats it won in 2019 and lost the other 5 seats to the Congress.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 voting, exit polls date

The voting will take place on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm. After the voting is over, the exit polls will be out at 06:30 pm due to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Where to watch Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024

The exit poll predictions for the northern state will be aired on India Today TV and Aaj Tak TV. Viewers can also visit the websites and YouTube channels of India Today, Aaj Tak and Business Today for the latest updates.

In 2019, the India Today-Axis My India poll predicted that the BJP could get 32-44 seats and the Congress anywhere between 30-42 seats. It also predicted that the Jannayak Janta Party was likely to get 6-10 seats.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Seats, candidates to watch

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state minister Anil Vij, former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Seat BJP Congress AAP JJP+ INLD+ Ladwa Nayab Singh Saini Mewa Singh Joga Singh Vinod Sharma Sapna Barshami Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Manju Hooda Bhupinder Singh Hooda Pravin Gushkhani Sushila Deshwal Krishan Gurugram Mukesh Sharma Vardhan Yadav Nishant Anand Ashok Jangra Gaurav Bhatia Karnal Jagmohan Anand Sumita Virk Sunil Bindal Jitendra Rayal Surjeet Singh Pehalwan Ambala Cant. Anil Vij Parimal Pari Raj Kaur Gill Avtar Kardhan Onkar Singh Julana Captain Yogesh Bairagi Vinesh Phogat Kavita Dalal Amarjeet Dhanda Surender Lathar Uchana Kalan Devender Atri Brijendra Singh Pawan Fauji Dushyant Chautala Vinod Pal Tosham Shruti Choudhry Anirudh Choudhry --- Rajesh Bhardwaj Om Singh (BSP) Ellenabad Amir Chand Mehta Bharat Singh Beniwal Manish Arora Anjani Ladha Abhay Singh Chautala Mahendragarh Kanwar Singh Yadav Rao Dan Singh Manish Yadav Shashi Kumar [ASP (KR)] Surender Kaushik

Past election results

In 2019, the state saw a hung assembly as any of the major political parties failed to secure majority. The BJP got 40 seats, followed by Congress at 31. The JJP got 10 seats whereas the INLD could secure only one seat. Others got 8 seats.

Majority mark in the Haryana assembly is 45. Due to this, the BJP entered into an alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP and Manohar Lal Khattar was the Chief Minister.

The BJP-JJP coalition collapsed in March this year, with Khattar resigning as the CM. On the same day, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Saini is currently leading a minority government in the state ever since 3 independents withdrew their support in May 2024.