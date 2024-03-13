Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini wins floor test in Assembly; 5 JJP MLAs back govt

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday won the confidence motion for his government in the state Assembly. He won the trust vote via voice vote. Addressing the assembly, Saini said: "I come from a humble family background, no one is in politics in my family. I am just a party worker of the BJP and today I have been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this can be only possible in a party like the BJP."

The BJP broke its alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday and formed the government with support from Independents the same day.

#WATCH | CM Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana Government wins the Floor Test in the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/0D78XmtbqQ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

The JJP had asked its MLAs to skip the proceedings in the assembly. However, India Today reported that five JJP MLAs were present in the House, a move that many suspected may trigger a split in the party.

"All members of JJP in the Haryana Legislative Assembly are requested to remain absent positively from the House at the time of voting on the Confidence Motion on Wednesday, March 13," said a whip issued by Amarjeet Dhanda.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.