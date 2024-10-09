Haryana effect: Now, AAP announces no alliance with Congress in Delhi

A day after the Haryana assembly election results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that there will be no alliance with the Congress in Delhi. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the party will contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on the basis of its achievements in the past 10 years.

Neither the Congress nor the AAP performed as expected in Haryana. While the Congress was looking to form the government, AAP was hoping to be the kingmaker.

In Haryana, the Congress won only 37 seats whereas the AAP drew a blank despite Arvind Kejriwal's emotive campaign. AAP, which was hoping to get a foothold, could manage to get just 1.54 per cent of the votes, as per the Election Commission data.

"We will contest Delhi elections alone. On one side, it's the overconfident Congress and on the other side, it's the arrogant BJP. We will contest the election based on what we have done in Delhi in the past 10 years," Kakkar said.

"We will contest Delhi (assembly) elections alone. On one side it's the overconfident Congress and on the other side, it's the arrogant BJP. We will contest the election based on what we have done in Delhi in the past 10 years," Kakkar said in a statement.

The party fought on 89 out of 90 seats on its own after alliance talks with the Congress derailed. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that the Congress is analysing the "unexpected" result in Haryana.

The Gandhi scion also claimed that there were 'irregularities' in counting of votes in some assembly constituencies in Haryana, while adding the party would apprise the Election Commission of the same.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday filed a complaint with the poll body regarding a delay in updating numbers on their website. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also claimed that the numbers were not updated on the EC website in a timely fashion.

Responding to these allegations, the EC said that there is nothing on record to substantiate the "ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of Haryana poll results".

"Commission unequivocally rejects your attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives," the EC's response further read.

Bucking the anti-incumbency against it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a hattrick in Haryana to retain power. The BJP secured its best-ever result of 48 seats whereas the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managed to win just 2 seats.

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party was also decimated in the assembly polls.