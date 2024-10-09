Haryana election results: 'Learn from defeat,' KT Rama Rao's advice for Rahul Gandhi after INDI ally SS (UBT)

In the aftermath of the Congress' astonishing defeat in the Haryana assembly polls, Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao had some advice for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rao said that one of the major reasons for Congress' crushing defeat in Haryana was the Gandhi scion's weak leadership.

Related Articles

In a stark contrast to what the exit polls had predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a clean sweep in Haryana with 48 seats in its kitty. The Congress, on the other hand, performed below par as it secured 37 seats.

He also advised Rahul Gandhi to learn from the Congress' defeat in Haryana. KTR said that when there is "no alignment between words and actions, such humiliating results are inevitable." He further said that the grand old party cannot fool the voters every time.

The BRS leader said that the Congress' "guarantee card' does not mean anything after its "false" promises to the voters in Karnataka and Telangana.

"You can fool some people for some time, but it's now clear that the Congress cannot fool everyone all the time. Voters have decisively rejected the Congress, which relies on politics built on lies," KTR, who is also the son of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

He said that it has been proven again that only regional parties have the strength to stand up to the BJP and not the Congress. He claimed that the Congress' failure fulfilling its promises to voters in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh also backfired.

KTR mentioned that the Congress promised voters of Haryana 'Seven Guarantees' on the lines of 'Five Guarantees' in Karnataka and 'Six Guarantees' in Telangana.

Rama Rao further said the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi are unlikely to bring hope for either the BJP or the Congress. He added that regional parties would be instrumental in forming the next central government in 2029.

BRS, however, was not the only party to attack the Congress. Congress' ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena (UBT) also advised it to introspect that why it cannot win a direct contest against the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "What is important to note is that there was fertile ground to win. They need to introspect why they lose whenever there is a direct contest."

She also hinted at the Maharashtra seat-sharing talks being impacted due to the Haryana outcome. "For Maharashtra, seat-sharing talks are on. But with the new reality in Haryana, we will also look at that. What is important is to get the current dispensation out. We have to also look at ground realities," Chaturvedi said.