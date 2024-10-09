'Haryana poll results unexpected, we are...': Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to Haryana shocker

In a first reaction to the shocking results of Haryana assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed his commitment to thoroughly analysing the recent poll results from Haryana, which have taken many by surprise.

In his first reaction, Gandhi addressed the media, stating, “The results are unexpected, and we are currently assessing them.”

Gandhi emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process, asserting that the Congress party will be formally reporting various complaints received from assembly constituencies across Haryana to the Election Commission.

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.

On the other hand, the former president of Congress expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.

On Tuesday, the BJP achieved an impressive hat-trick victory in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency challenges and thwarting Congress' efforts for a comeback. In contrast, the National Conference-Congress alliance celebrated a remarkable win in the first elections held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In a post on X, he extended his "heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their relentless dedication."

"We will persist in our fight for rights, social and economic justice, and truth, and we will continue to amplify your voice," stated the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

