Haryana Polls 2024: Setback for JJP as rebel MLA Ramkaran Kala joins Congress

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Wednesday suffered a major setback as its rebel MLA Ramkaran Kala joined the Congress. Kala, the MLA from Shahabad constituency, joined the grand old party along with his supporters in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress' State President Udai Bhan and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda. The move comes just weeks before the assembly polls in the state on October 1.

"This decision will pay off in the upcoming elections and prove helpful in forming the Congress government. With several leaders from other parties joining the Congress and people supporting our programmes, it is clear that there is a Congress wave in Haryana. The Congress will form the government in the state," Hooda said while welcoming Kala into the Congress.

Kala said the Congress has emerged as the "voice of the people" in the state and people were waiting for assembly polls to oust the BJP and bring Congress to power.

Earlier in the day, in another jolt to the JJP, rebel MLAs Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Niwas Surjakhera, Ram Kumar Gautam and Anoop Dhanak extended their support to the candidature of BJP leader Kiran Choudhry for the bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. Choudhry quit Congress and joined the BJP in June this year.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said during the last two years, several leaders from the BJP and the JJP have joined the grand old party. "The party's family is continuously expanding and the BJP and the JJP have lost political ground. Now the public is eagerly waiting for October 1 so that the Congress government can be formed with a huge majority," Bhan stated.

Along with Kala, several other leaders like Vijay Yadav (vice president of the Aam Aadmi Party, Gurugram) and Nachhatar Singh Nain (district vice president of the JJP) also joined the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

