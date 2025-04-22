'Hate marketing vs a class act...': Emcure Pharma's Namita Thapar on Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' remark

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has publicly criticised yoga guru Ramdev for his controversial 'sharbat jihad' comments made during the promotion of Patanjali products. Thapar described these remarks as 'hate marketing' and praised Hamdard's Rooh Afza for their 'class act' in response. The incident has garnered significant attention, with Thapar questioning the kind of India that future generations should inherit, emphasising the need for a harmonious society.

Ramdev's statements, presented in a video shared by 'Patanjali Products' on Facebook, warned against popular beverages, claiming they are akin to 'toilet cleaners' and contribute to 'sharbat jihad' by allegedly funding the construction of mosques and madrasas. The video, which has been widely criticised, suggested that consuming Patanjali's rose sharbat supports institutions like Gurukuls and Patanjali University.

Thapar highlighted the contrast between Ramdev’s marketing and Rooh Afza's approach. On social media platform X, she shared images contrasting Ramdev's remarks with a Rooh Afza advert promoting unity across faiths. Her post, stating "Hate marketing vs a class act. What is the India we want to create for our kids?" has been widely shared, reflecting the polarising nature of Ramdev's comments.

Hate marketing vs a class act. What is the India we want to create for our kids ? pic.twitter.com/FJfwhOvKec — Namita (@namitathapar) April 21, 2025

The Delhi High Court has also criticised Ramdev's remarks, with Justice Amit Bansal describing them as 'indefensible' and 'shocking to the conscience of the court.' Hamdard, the manufacturer of Rooh Afza, has initiated legal proceedings against Ramdev, accusing him of making defamatory and communal statements. The court proceedings highlighted broader concerns about the impact of such remarks on communal harmony and the ethics of marketing strategies employing divisive rhetoric.

Earlier this month, Baba Ramdev sparked controversy during the launch of Patanjali’s rose sharbat with remarks widely perceived as targeting the popular drink Rooh Afza. Without naming any brand, Ramdev stated, “There's a company that gives you sharbat, but the money it earns is used to construct madrasas and mosques.” He contrasted this with Patanjali’s offering, saying, “If you drink this, gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.”

He further added, “Just like there is love jihad, this is also a kind of sharbat jihad. To protect yourself from this sharbat jihad, this message must reach everyone.” These remarks led Hamdard, the company behind Rooh Afza, to file a petition against the statements.

Ramdev also used inflammatory comparisons, stating, “Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold as soft drinks and sharbat jihad. Choose only Patanjali sharbat and juices,” as echoed in Patanjali’s social media messaging.

The court took serious note of Ramdev's remarks. “I couldn’t believe my ear and eyes when I saw the video,” the judge observed. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, argued that the issue went beyond disparagement and was “akin to hate speech,” aimed at creating communal discord. “It must be removed!” he asserted.

Facing backlash, Baba Ramdev has now agreed to take down the controversial videos and social media posts following intervention by the Delhi High Court. His lawyer informed the court that content containing phrases like "sharbat jihad" would be removed immediately.